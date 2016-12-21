Toddler dies in rural Kansas house fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY -A Monday morning house fire claimed the life of a rural Kansas boy.

At 6:37 a.m., emergency personnel responded to 8543 Northeast Scammon Road in Cherokee County where a two-story home was completely engulfed in flames, according to a media release.

Three year-old Jesse Walker died in the fire. His mother and a 10 month old infant were able to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.