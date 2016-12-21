Toddler dies in rural Kansas house fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY -A Monday morning house fire claimed the life of a rural Kansas boy.
At 6:37 a.m., emergency personnel responded to 8543 Northeast Scammon Road in Cherokee County where a two-story home was completely engulfed in flames, according to a media release.
Three year-old Jesse Walker died in the fire. His mother and a 10 month old infant were able to escape.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply