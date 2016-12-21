Kansas quadruple amputee gets surprise holiday gift

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A southern Kansas woman who lost her hands and feet during a robbery got an early Christmas gift — new electronic hands worth $260,000, courtesy of a businessman and his wife.
Julie Dombo of Derby showed off her new hands publicly Tuesday with her husband, a day after receiving them as a present from Koch Industries’ general counsel Mark Holden and his wife.
Dombo met Holden in October at a Wichita Crime Commission awards banquet. That’s where Dombo told Holden about how insurance wouldn’t pay for the electronic hands she said would give her a chance at a relatively ordinary life.
Holden said he secretly wrote a personal check for them.
On Tuesday, Holden called Dombo “inspiring, funny, lighthearted,” with no signs of resentment.
Comments
JuneBug says
Good Deal!
Hawkfan says
Thank you for your generosity Mr & Mrs. Holden. Wonderful to get news like this at Christmas time!
Just sayin... says
Awesome!
Say Sumn says
What a great story to read about! Thanks for sharing.
#ChristmasMatters