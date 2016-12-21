Hutchinson Planning Commission openes avenue for adult daycare center

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission gave their approval on zoning changes that will allow for an adult day care center to be established at the old Medical Center facility at 1125 N Main.

Until Tuesday’s meeting City zoning regulations prohibit such a center within a commercial district, but on Tuesday reworded the regulations to fit such a purpose.

Kansas has just 14 of these centers which provide services such as therapeutic activities, meals, transportation, caregiver support groups, personal assistance, social services and rehab therapy, some which can be covered by insurance. About 80% of the centers have a professional nursing staff.

The matter will now go before the City Council Jan. 3.