Gas prices for the holidays increasing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As we head toward the Christmas Holiday, gas prices at the pump have jumped. It was at $2.04 Monday, but prices have increased 11 cents to $2.15 per gallon for regular unleaded as of Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Kansas slipped to No. 9 from No. 7 in the rankings of lowest state gas price averages at $2.05 Monday, according to Triple A Kansas.

The Kansas price average has increased every day in December so far.

National pump prices have also risen for 20 of the past 21 days, rising a total of 11 cents during this span. The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline sits at $2.24 per gallon, which is the lowest mark since October.