DA: Police didn’t violate law in fatal Kansas shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County authorities have determined police officers did not violate Kansas law when they shot and killed a man outside a suburban Kansas City retail store.

Police said 50-year-old Walter R. Echols of Cypress, Texas, was shot last month outside a Wal-Mart after he hit an officer with a long wooden rod during a disturbance outside the store. Police also say officers tried to subdue him by non-lethal means before he was shot.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Wednesday that after reviewing reports about the shooting that the use of deadly force by officers was justified under Kansas law.