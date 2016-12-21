City Housing Dept. approves zero interest home improvement incentive

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson’s housing commission approved a proposed incentive program that they hope will entice residents in some areas of the city to make major home improvements.

The city is proposing to help with a zero interest home repair loan program, with a maximum expenditure of $35,000. The incentive will assist current property owners in the two feature neighborhoods and the residential historic district by providing a zero-interest loan to make home repairs and updates.

To qualify the homeowner must live in the SW Bricktown, College grove or Houston Whiteside Historic district, The maximum interest amount per loan can not exceed $2,500, which would be covered by the city thus the zero interest paid for by the property owner. There are no income restrictions and homeowners and landlords are both eligible for the program. If approved the funding could make improvements to between 15 and 25 homes.

Staff proposes partnering with Peoples Bank and Trust as the loan holder for all Zero Interest Home Repair Loans.

With their approval, the proposal now goes before the City Council Jan. 15.