Reno County Commissioners approve items on the agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday directing the posting of signs prohibiting the carry of unconcealed firearms into the building once the new security measures are in place next week. There is already a policy in place concerning concealed carry.

County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan noted that if someone shows up with a firearm at any of the nine buildings, including the Reno County Courthouse, it’s not a crime, but they won’t be allowed in. But, he admits it can become a crime quickly if those individuals decide to fight the ban.

They also talked more on the desire of the County Clerk to purchase election equipment from Election Source of Grand Rapids, Michigan, for $538,830. But final action won’t come until next week. Apparently with the new system, it will eliminate the touch-screen voting and make everyone use a paper ballot.

They also approved allowing public works to declare certain vehicles, equipment and miscellaneous shop and office items as surplus property to be sold at public auction.

And they approved the two items concerning SCS Engineers of Wichita. One is to provide air quality, gas collection and control system consulting services for the landfill next year at a cost of $88,300. The other is to provide solid waste consulting services at the landfill next year at a cost of $74,800.

Officials with the landfill admit that the cost for the contract has increased by about $12,000 because of new EPA regulations.