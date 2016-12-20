Man convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior now faces drug charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 37-year-old serving time for violating the offender registration act after he was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary faces some new charges.

Erik Lamunyon appeared from the Reno County Correctional Facility via video feed where he was told that the state has charged him with possession of methamphetamine and personal use drug paraphernalia for crimes on Sept. 30, 2016.

The drug case will now move to a future waiver-status docket.

Earlier, he was convicted for exposing himself to two boys, with the alleged crimes occurring on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009. He also was convicted on the battery charge and burglary count.