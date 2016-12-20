Man convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior now faces drug charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 37-year-old serving time for violating the offender registration act after he was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary faces some new charges.
Erik Lamunyon appeared from the Reno County Correctional Facility via video feed where he was told that the state has charged him with possession of methamphetamine and personal use drug paraphernalia for crimes on Sept. 30, 2016.
The drug case will now move to a future waiver-status docket.
Earlier, he was convicted for exposing himself to two boys, with the alleged crimes occurring on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009. He also was convicted on the battery charge and burglary count.
Comments
Hmmmmm says
Maybe you guys should get the full story you know he was put in prison years ago and convicted of a crime he did not do or another individual Brandon H. committed he has not been right since he come out of there the first time maybe if the state would have helped him and got him the proper help and counseling he needed these things would not be going on once again Goodall Kansas letting someone fall through the cracks……..
James says
The guy’s a weirdo and it’s the states fault? The fault is his upbringing. It’s not getting better because parenting is getting worse.
Mama me says
He’s 37 & makes his own choices. Parents can only be blamed so long. Sometimes, it doesn’t have a thing to do with parenting. It could be genetics or a mental illness so put a sock in your mouth. I don’t know this guy, but the ignorance of people constantly blaming the parenting is ridiculous… Especially at 37 years old!
Brandon says
I committed the crime lmfao maybe you should get the full story
Hmmmmm says
It was You Billy and Josh Erik was just the ride along we all know what a pos you are Brandon
JuneBug says
Good Deal keep sicko locked up!
Ms.Nick says
Why is it the state’s fault, or responsibility to “”help””, “”cure”” or “”keep someone from falling through the cracks””?????? A chance is one thing. Throw it away, then suffer the consequences. I don’t know this guy, nor Hmmmmm, but I can almost guarantee, that his being in prison once, doesn’t mean that he has had only one run in with the law. Career criminals start somewhere too. Sometimes the ones who see the criminal as a victim of the system, is doing a whole lot more enabling of the criminal than they even know. If law enforcement knows an individual, on a first name basis, by sight, it is usually NOT from that person buying the officers lunch at McDonald’s. Just sayin”
county citizen says
this guy worked from me, pervert he wasnt, june bug,crawl in a hole,cover yourself up and get help. quick to judge hutch, this website comment section sucks,hutch your very very sad…
Woof Woof says
Totally agree with you about june bug! Constantly on here judging people. Get a life lady!
JuneBug says
He went to prison for Exposing him self to kid’s! do I need to say any more. see ya sick 0.
Woof Woof says
Somebody please smash this bug!
Hmmmmm says
He was peeing
county citizen says
typical of small minds,