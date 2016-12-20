Hutchinson City Council gets update on sporting facilities

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It’s been two years since Hutch Rec took over operations of both Fun Valley and Hobart-Detter Field, and the results have been positive.

Tony Finley gave the Hutchinson City Council a review of this past season. Weather did play a major role in funds and attendance as four tournaments were rained out and three more were partially canceled due to weather.

Finley also noted some major changes to the complex taking from what was mostly an adult venue to more youth friendly. That has included moving the fences in on two fields to accommodate high school and college softball, which uses a fence about 75 feet shorter than what is in place. Hutch Rec also announced that it will no longer host adult tournaments due to low numbers, but will continue to have what it says is a strong nucleus of adult leagues.

Finley says they continue to work to bring larger tournaments to the complex and are also working with both USSSA and the National Baseball Congress for events. Parks Director Justin Combs says they have a long list of projects for Fun Valley which includes continuing maintenance and renovation of the main building, repairing bleachers where needed, and painting.

Hobart-Detter Field will also see a major upgrade with all-new lighting systems at a cost of more than $300,000.