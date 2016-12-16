Hutchinson man granted a new attorney meaning delay in his trials

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The trial for one of the suspects in a home invasion case from South Hutchinson and drug distribution case will be delayed even longer after he was once again granted a new attorney.
Thirty-year-old Jesse Aich is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of three other drugs (hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine), as well as a final count of personal use drug paraphernalia.
The case against Aich started with a search warrant served on his residence where he apparently lived in a basement bedroom. Inside that room, law enforcement allegedly found a baggie that contained a crystal substance, a baggie containing a powder substance, a digital scale with white residue, new packaging materials, used baggies with residue, two 100-count boxes of syringes, glass pipes with burnt residue they say was used to smoke meth, several types of pills and over $1,000 in cash.
Aich is also charged in another case with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and five different prescription drugs, all with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute drugs.
Aich and 32-year-old Charles Swepston were arrested for an incident that happened early in the morning on Friday, July 31, 2015.
South Hutchinson police were called to a home shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and were told two men had forced their way inside and demanded money and valuables. The two victims reportedly fought with the intruders before Aich allegedly left and came back with a handgun, firing twice, but not hitting anyone.
The cases are pending trial with a new attorney Nick Oswald assigned after attorney Shannon Crane was allowed to withdraw which most likely means another delay in these cases going to trial.
Comments
Jeff says
Good God how many times has he fired a free attorney? You don’t like the free ones pay for your own.
Sidd Finch says
The article states that the attorney was allowed to WITHDRAW. That means she quit, and wasn’t fired..*smh*..
Tony B Hayes says
Actually an attorney can withdraw for a number of reasons…and one of those is that the client asked them to if they don’t feel the attorney is doing their job. If an attorney doesn’t ask to withdraw, the client will ask in open court.
Sidd Finch says
http://www.ncids.org/Defender%20Training/2013BootCamp/WithdrawingCounsel.pdf
Tony B Hayes says
The important part is…
III. Request to Withdraw
a. Sometimes, the request to withdraw is pretty clear. “I want you to
withdraw from my case.”
—
This article mentions nothing at all about reasons for withdrawal, so you can only speculate that she ‘quit’, and wasn’t fired by the client. Unless you have read the actual motion for withdrawal, or are the actual attorney using a pen name?
Jeff says
Wow… how big of a douchbag do you have to be for your attorney to quit on your case!
STOP THE DELAYS! says
Is this guy out running free to torment other people while he is granted delay after delay after delay…….
Ha says
He’s in jail. Thank god
Tony B Hayes says
Why even have a trial at all right?
The case has been posted, and all the facts have been presented right here in this article. Fed to the public spoonful by spoonful, article after article…called (UPDATES)
This is going to save a TON of money skipping trials!
But do you notice how such details aren’t fed to the public about ‘certain’ cases?
Like those involving public officials and DUIs…
or prescription drug abuse by elected officials…
or drug detectives beating their girlfriend and resigning….
or a little boy being killed with his police officer dads ‘roomates’ firearm?
These people don’t ever have their pictures posted either.
Some stories just disappear.
But some stories get (UPDATES) over and over, and consist of nothing more than a new headline and the same story fed to the public to make sure that any potential juror gets to hear the state’s case over and over and over before a trial even begins. (See THIS very article for example)
P.S. I don’t know this person in the article, just commenting on the system in general.
JuneBug says
the system suck’s
Mt says
Easy to run your mouth when you don’t know what happened. Why isn’t it mentioned about Don Robin Jesse in the first place yes he was just there to get his stuff back. How would you feel if your court appointed attorney without having breakfast before your court date with the da and the judges. Everybody’s Minds already made up before you even get to present any of your defense.