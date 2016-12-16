Hutchinson man granted a new attorney meaning delay in his trials

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The trial for one of the suspects in a home invasion case from South Hutchinson and drug distribution case will be delayed even longer after he was once again granted a new attorney.

Thirty-year-old Jesse Aich is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of three other drugs (hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine), as well as a final count of personal use drug paraphernalia.

The case against Aich started with a search warrant served on his residence where he apparently lived in a basement bedroom. Inside that room, law enforcement allegedly found a baggie that contained a crystal substance, a baggie containing a powder substance, a digital scale with white residue, new packaging materials, used baggies with residue, two 100-count boxes of syringes, glass pipes with burnt residue they say was used to smoke meth, several types of pills and over $1,000 in cash.

Aich is also charged in another case with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and five different prescription drugs, all with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute drugs.

Aich and 32-year-old Charles Swepston were arrested for an incident that happened early in the morning on Friday, July 31, 2015.

South Hutchinson police were called to a home shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and were told two men had forced their way inside and demanded money and valuables. The two victims reportedly fought with the intruders before Aich allegedly left and came back with a handgun, firing twice, but not hitting anyone.

The cases are pending trial with a new attorney Nick Oswald assigned after attorney Shannon Crane was allowed to withdraw which most likely means another delay in these cases going to trial.