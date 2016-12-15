UPDATE: Hutchinson Police make arrest in two Dillons robberies

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating two suspect in connection with grocery story robberies, according to a media release.

On October 12, an unknown suspect wearing a mask who escaped on a bicycle robbed the Dillon’s store located at 1321 North Main in Hutchinson.

On October 21, another unknown masked suspect, also robbed the Dillon’s store located at 725 E. 4th Street in Hutchinson.

The Hutchinson Police Department continues to investigate both robberies however two suspects have been identified.

Police arrested Majesty Devontae Luv Wade, 22, Topeka, on two counts of Robbery for both of the Dillon’s locations.

Police also arrested D’angelo Jerquishe Williams, 19, Drive Manhattan for one count of Robbery in regards to the 4th Street Dillon’s robbery.

Both Wade and Williams are in the custody of the Reno County Sheriff.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have arrested two people in association with two robberies of Dillons stores in Hutchinson.

Arrested for a robbery of the North Main Dillons is Majesty Wade and he was also suspected of driving the vehicle for the robbery at the East 4th Dillons. The person who entered the store in that robbery was D’Angelo Williams.

The North Main Dillons store robbed on Oct. 17 and the East 4th store was robbed on Oct. 21.

The Dillons at 14th and Main was robbed when a man wearing a Halloween mask, walked in and demanded money before attempting to flee on a bicycle. And then a man wearing a mask walked into the 4th Street store and demanded money.

Williams made a first appearance Thursday morning where his bond was left at $10,000, while Wade was arrested Thursday morning when he came to the law enforcement center. His bond set at $20,000. He may also face additional charges in Harvey County over a separate incident. That has been referred to the Harvey County Attorney.

Wade should appear in court Friday morning.