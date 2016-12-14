Charge dismissed against KU forward Bragg; accuser charged based on video

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have dismissed a battery charge against Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. and charged the woman who accused him of shoving her.

The Douglas County district attorney’s office said Wednesday the charge was dismissed after law enforcement reviewed surveillance video showing a woman repeatedly striking a man and putting her hands near his neck.

Bragg, a 20-year-old sophomore, had been suspended from the Kansas basketball team after he was arrested Friday. Coach Bill Self said in a statement Wednesday that Bragg is no longer suspended and he’s proud of how Bragg handled the allegations.

Bragg said in the statement that it’s been a “difficult and humiliating experience” he hopes to put behind him.

The district attorney’s office says Saleeha Soofi faces one count of battery. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.