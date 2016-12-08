Hutchinson man ordered back to jail in numerous cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of three men charged in a cultivation of marijuana case and has six others cases where he’s charged for crimes including burglary and thefts was ordered back to jail Thursday morning after the state filed a motion to revoke bond in all the cases.

25-year-old Tracy Roberts Jr., 21-year-old Gage Beasley and 29-year-old Kelby Becker face charges including cultivation of marijuana or mushrooms with at least four plants, but less than 100. Other charges include possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to cultivate drugs, possession of marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia.

Roberts argued before Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen that he’s trying to get inpatient treatment for his drug addiction and is waiting for a bed to open. He also argued that in some of the cases, it involves an ex-girlfriend who’s trying to get back at him. But, Judge Allen told him that she’s worried about his safety as well as the community and with a total of seven cases pending, he should be in jail. She agreed to grant the states request and revoked the bonds.

The drug case centers on police going to a residence in the 500 block of East 9th on a warrant check. Roberts apparently had some outstanding warrants for both District and Municipal Court.

Officers could apparently smell marijuana and also saw some bongs in plain sight. They eventually obtained a search warrant and allege that they found items consistent with the use of drugs including marijuana and illegal mushrooms. According to the criminal complaint, they allege they found between 4 and 50 plants of a hallucinogenic drug. Police allege they also found items used to cultivate drugs.

The cases against all three men are pending a preliminary hearing.