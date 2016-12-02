Local man faces charges after leading police on a short chase

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – What started as a mere traffic stop led to a brief chase with law enforcement Thursday and landed a 33-year-old man in jail on a number of charges.
Apparently, a Hutchinson Police officer spotted a car in the 100 block of East 4th for passengers not wearing seatbelts. He attempted to stop the vehicle, and the car failed to stop. It proceeded to the 200 block of East 7th, then onto the 200 block of East 10th, where Jeremy Grissom allegedly ran from the officers. He was eventually captured. Inside the vehicle they allegedly found a marijuana pipe and a lock box with around six grams of marijuana. There was apparently at least one child in the vehicle at the time of all this.
Potential charges include aggravated endangerment of a child, flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
In court, he asked for a signature or OR bond, but because of the nature of the crimes and his past criminal history, that was denied.
Grissom is no stranger to law enforcement with past convictions for aggravated assault, robbery, indecent solicitation with a child, flee and elude and operation of a unregistered vehicle.
He will be back in court next week.
Comments
JuneBug says
33 year old runs from police leaves child behind. p.o.s!
Just a hutch resident says
I agree with June bug. How is dope more important then your child’s life? Pos all the way. Js …
Shnelle smith says
To whom this may concern. For all the haters out there, who are you to judge someone and hold something over their head?! That is my fiance of 7 years which of whom has stayed out of trouble the whole time I have been with him, I am also the mother of the world’s 2 most beautiful little girls which he is the father of. Everyobe Makes mistakes but we all have no right to judge anybody, your judgment day will come. He never once left any children in the vehicle, I was in the vehicle at the time, and was marked as a victim due to the,fact that I was pleading and begging for him to stop the car and just pull over. I even pleaded with the police before the Chase started to let me and my 2 daughter’s out of the vehicle but the police officer looked at me and my 2 year old and told us to get back in the vehicle… hmmmm… I tried warning them before the Chase started to let me and my kids out but they resisted…the Hutchinson police department…. thank the Lord that my children were fine and we are doing great better than ever and have been blessed continuously and still being blessed to this day!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So all you haters can go where where all of us saints shall not go!! See you on judgment day with the Lord. And for the record we still love him and will never leave his side.