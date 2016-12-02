Local man faces charges after leading police on a short chase

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – What started as a mere traffic stop led to a brief chase with law enforcement Thursday and landed a 33-year-old man in jail on a number of charges.

Apparently, a Hutchinson Police officer spotted a car in the 100 block of East 4th for passengers not wearing seatbelts. He attempted to stop the vehicle, and the car failed to stop. It proceeded to the 200 block of East 7th, then onto the 200 block of East 10th, where Jeremy Grissom allegedly ran from the officers. He was eventually captured. Inside the vehicle they allegedly found a marijuana pipe and a lock box with around six grams of marijuana. There was apparently at least one child in the vehicle at the time of all this.

Potential charges include aggravated endangerment of a child, flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

In court, he asked for a signature or OR bond, but because of the nature of the crimes and his past criminal history, that was denied.

Grissom is no stranger to law enforcement with past convictions for aggravated assault, robbery, indecent solicitation with a child, flee and elude and operation of a unregistered vehicle.

He will be back in court next week.