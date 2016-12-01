Former Kansas county jailer accused of rape, kidnapping

GEARY COUNTY – An employee of the Geary County jail is now facing jail time after his arrest.
Leo Thomas Torres, 25, Junction City, is scheduled for an appearance in Geary County District Court on Thursday for a status hearing.
Torres was arrested November 23, on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery, damage to property and aggravated assault, according to police department reports.
Torres was arrested twice at 1333 Parkside Drive with the allegations in two cases from an alleged domestic situation, according to the Junction City Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Department.
Torres was employed as a Jailer at the time of his arrest, but is now no longer employed by the sheriff’s department.
Comments
JuneBug says
if all is true hang his butt.
Ana Torres says
not true he was free of all charges the woman came forth and admitted they lied. one is in jail waiting for other his ex wife to go to jail.