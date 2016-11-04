Hutchinson Police arrest woman on drug charges while investigating another case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – While investigating another case, a Hutchinson woman was busted for distribution of marijuana.
Police were investigating a robbery from last month and Megan Drach appeared at the Law Enforcement Center for an interview. During that interview, police asked permission to search her vehicle and she declined. But, she did indicate that she had a grinder and also a small amount of marijuana in her vehicle.
Police obtained a search warrant and found the grinder and a pipe as well as small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. But, when they searched the trunk, they found two duffel bags that contained a much larger amount of marijuana, about five pounds.
She was arrested for distribution of marijuana, personal use drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. Police Lt. Marty Robertson says they believe she had been dealing drugs and purchased the marijuana in Colorado from a dealer there.
She’s jailed on a bond of $8,500 and will be back in court on Nov. 14.
