Kan. middle school teacher suspended after alleged racist remarks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Lawrence school district says a middle school teacher has been suspended with pay after allegedly making racist comments during class.

The district announced the suspension Wednesday but did not provide the name of the South Middle School teacher or the content of the alleged remarks.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the district said in a news release that it received a complaint against the teacher on Monday from the family of a South student.

South administrators investigated and then contacted the district’s human resources department, which conducted its own investigation.

The release says Superintendent Kyle Hayden suspended the employee, with pay, in accordance with Lawrence Board of Education Policy and to ensure a fair investigation.