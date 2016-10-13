K-61 bridge closing in Arlington begins at the end of the month

ARLINGTON, Kan. – Starting October 31, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a bridge replacement project on K-61 Highway here in Reno County.

The bridge carrying K-61 Highway over the North Fork Ninnescah River is located just northeast of the City of Arlington.

Both lanes will be closed to through traffic and a planned state detour will begin that day.

Traffic for those traveling west will be diverted at the junction of K-61 and U.S 50 onto 50 highway and travel west to Sego Rd, then south to Arlington. Those traveling east will be diverted to Sego Road north to U.S. 50, then east to U.S. 50 – K-61 junction near Pleasantview.

Drivers can expect delays of less than 30 minutes. All loads over 12′ of total width should seek alternative routes. This preservation project is scheduled to be completed in May 2017, depending on delays caused by adverse weather conditions.

Bridges Inc., of Newton is the prime contractor for this over 1.8 million dollar project, which is funded by T-Works, the transportation program passed by the Kansas Legislature.