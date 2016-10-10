Hutch man faces three cases associated with drugs after latest arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two people arrested recently for allegedly being in possession of a seller’s quantity of drugs is expected back in court Tuesday for the reading of new charges.
Travis Collier was apparently arrested again on Oct. 3 for being in possession of more drugs after he was picked up for theft.
He faces additional charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as failure to appear for another matter.
Collier and Cynthia Bennett are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In that case, the two are alleged to have had between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine when they were arrested by police on Aug. 19. Police also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Collier has a third case pending where he was arrested on similar charges. That was back on July 30 when he was arrested by police for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, DUI, illegal transportation of liquor and illegal display.
He was stopped in the 400 block of North Severance and, during the stop, they allegedly found the drugs and paraphernalia.
He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for the reading of charges in the new case.
Richard Fitzwell says
See ya
Underdog says
Another busted for same charges charges. What a set up that judicial system has up that way.your a addict.the only help your getting is jail and lining someone’s pocket with a weekly paycheck.what a shame.until its someone you know and love.cmon.once again.your a addict.go to jail.get bonded. Be watched closer now.get pulled over.cause your a known addict being watched.get busted for same thing.automatic prison.its text book addict life in that town.at the addicts expense
Underdog says
Remember the special rule.while out on felony bond you can’t catch another felony or automatic prison time. State statue. Why you think you see so many addicts catching the same charges when they bond out? Their sic. No control. So when you live in a town where you get pulled over because your a known offender of drugs or known to not have a DL ,etc.. That’s just wrong to keep locking up your towns addicts. Surely someone sees this system that’s working known addicts released on bond, its always the same thing.
meme says
Your posts are like a train wreck. Terrible grammar and terrible spelling. The only point I get out of this is poor criminals, it’s not their fault, blame it on the cops and the poor, suffering addict. It’s old. These people have a choice not to continue breaking the law. No one is responsible for their choices and actions other than themselves. You complain about the same thing almost every time you post, yet you offer no solution.
Underdog says
Solution. Help your addicts instead of letting them set themselves up for a bigger fall. Spend more money on helping rehab these people instead of locking them up.addiction doesn’t care about age or whether your selling or using.its all the same thing.sickness.
Underdog says
It only gets old when you give up trying to help or make a difference.my opinion
meme says
I promise, I do MORE than my part to make a difference in the lives of addicts. You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink! It’s CHOICES. You choose the behavior, you choose the consequence. I’ve been disappointed time after time in the last several years watching people I know can do better turn back to drugs. There’s absolutely nothing that can be done until the addict is ready.
What are you doing to help, other than spouting off opinions? Your opinion means nothing as long as your hiding behind a screen name on the internet. Get out there in the trenches, volunteer at a homeless shelter where you see plenty of addicts. Volunteer to help children to steer them away from the path of drugs and destruction. Volunteer at your local incarceration facility and share your knowledge.
Underdog says
We need more people like you out there.thank you for your work meme God Bless
Underdog says
God Puts us where he needs us
Kyod says
Solution: someone give underdog a job or an education, or just quit bailing him out of jail… damn!
Underdog says
Attack another for their opinion. We all got one.I won’t even go their with you. Have a Blessed Day
Underdog says
There.sorry
Underdog says
What do you have in your house hidden or tucked away.that you pull out and play with or look at when no ones around? Mines baseball cards.my addiction. We all have one. But drugs and alcohol addictions are worse than mine and need some type of intervention before they really spiral out of control.
Scottkansas says
Besides that, he was selling it not just using.
wow says
Lock the losers up!!!!
Tony B Hayes says
@Underdog You’re always talking about how horrible they do things here in this town, but where exactly is this Shangri La that you live in where they don’t allows drug users to post bail so they wont offend again? As a former user, and someone who still deals with it in my family, I can tell you people will get help when they want to, or they go to prison and hopefully hate it so much they don’t want to go back.
But you describe it as if this is the only place in America that allows a person to bail out who has gotten a drug charge.
Filling up the country jail with every drug user and not allowing them bail so they don’t re-offend isn’t the solution. Bail isn’t play money, so the problem you have is with the family members and loved ones of those who bond out addicts, Been there, done that too, and can tell you that bonding someone out is a heartache, and so is leaving someone in.
Either way, it’s not the town’s fault, or the judge, or the prosecutor, or the bondsman, or the police. It’s the drug addicts fault, and to SOME extent, the people who bond them out.
Underdog says
Maybe I know what I’m talking about . Hutchinson is a nice town.with good people.I don’t slam on the people. How about anyone being arrested for a drug charge.before release get a evaluation.as to the drug their using and then given a speech and made to sign a piece of paper that says this. Upon my release I was treated fairly and evaluated as to my drug condition and I was also warned that if I commit another felony while on bond. I automatically will get prison time. So here’s a offer to only drug offenders of talking to a counselor now or even sent to rehab right then. Instead of letting only drug offenders hang themselves every time they are released from jail. If they fail then. It really is not for lack of someone trying to help. I’ve observed the addict,jail,bond,rearrested same thing charge in your town on here the post. Its awful.
Underdog says
Have you heard of me ever complaining to much about anything else? I observe. I have several career family law enforcement officers in my family. Has nothing to do with judges and d.a s or police. That’s just the trickle effect that happens to addicts.the way the system is set up. Its the lack of help from the start of entering the system at time if arrest that gets me. I think of all the peoples lives that just doing that could change.addicts are not aware of anything unless you get in their face.evaluate.get told of certain things and give them a option right then.rehab or counselor right now before release.that’s my opinion.
Underdog says
And I do agree with you. Enablers. I’m just talking about another ordinance that starts at jail level
Athena says
Kyod needs a ‘Chill Pill’!
Underdog says
Yep
Underdog says
I don’t go to jail.do drugs.nor drink.work full time. I take advantage of being able to voice my opinion here.thank you hutch post. I don’t attack people.I attack ideas. Nor others opinions. You know the saying.you stoop low.I go high.sometimes people don’t like your opinion.so they talk about your grammer or education.that’s OK to. It don’t bother me.thanks Athena for your voice and opinion
Underdog says
I work full time and pay my taxes.and enjoy speaking my opinion.and reading others.sorta give and take thing..good day
Time to stop says
Did you miss DUI? How can you try and say addicts are pulled over for nothing? Criminal act! There’s a difference between people who have a drug addiction -yea,its a crime. but Then there’s criminals :scandalous, low life no moral fools like we read about daily. Get right or do time!
Underdog says
I totally agree.big difference.there are very bad people addicts out there that have to go to prison.I don’t want my family to be ever around those people.I’m talking about people who aren’t involved that far into that lifestyle.but can still be helped at jail level even though they caught a felony drug charge.look at the options they have before leaving the jail. Instead of straight out looking for that next hit.not never even being told.they had a choice at jail level and know the consequences of messing up on bond. Simple and makes sense
Underdog says
Would you rather pay taxes for a 60 or 90 day rehab that may give them a chance or pay taxes on taking care of them in prison for 5 or 10 years with no treatment and they just come tight back to it. Me I’d rather pau for the rehab. Does any of that bring a clearer understanding into what I’ve been saying on here over two years about the drug addicts in Hutchinson. I do really enjoy your town tho.especially main street. Love smiths market.
Tony B Hayes says
the problem with what you describe Underdog, is a lack of understanding on how the criminal justice system works. People commit a crime, they are charged, they go to trial, and when found guilty or take a plea, are sentenced.
Your plan of someone talking to a councilor or going to drug treatment right there on the spot after being arrested before release, is not Constitutional, as the person hasn’t been convicted of a crime.
And really, you say you know addicts…. Wouldn’t an addict sit there for 30 minutes and tell a councilor anything and everything they want to hear in order to get out of jail to go get another hit?
Besides that, Hutchinson ALONE has hundreds or thousands of addicts. Where exactly are these treatment centers that would hold them? They don’t even exist, and that’s just ONE town in Kansas.
When you get out of jail, there are councilors available. There is treatment available. It’s not the government’s job to babysit addicts who haven’t been convicted of a crime, it’s the family’s job.
If being arrested for a crime that can send you to prison isn’t a wakeup call itself, then talking to a councilor or going to mandated drug treatment isn’t going to help the person either
Drug addicts who WANT treatment only have a small success rate. Drug addicts who DON’T want treatment, but are there because they had to go to get out of jail will want it even less, and succeed even less often.
I don’t pretend to know the ‘answer’ to addiction. But it starts with being responsible for your own actions, not blaming others for your own behavior.
NaMeZ says
coming for someone who knows them and the type of people they are i’m gonna go ahead and say this
PEOPLE WHO SPEEK SUCH LOUD JUDGEMENTS SELDOM HAVE THE CREDENTIALS TO DO SO ..
it would probably shock some to know travis is one of the only people i know who held now a full time over worked underpaid job he is an honest guy and helps as much as he can if he can .
so back off people and maybe idk THINK before speaking
Really says
You don’t truely know Travis if that’s what you think of him so maybe idk you need to know before you speak
sadie says
Ur crazy to think that anything will stop this 20+ year adict who gets busted 3times in a year getting busted with personal amount is a person with a problem someone gets poped with dealer amounts won’t ever learn even if he goes to prison as soon as he is free. wammy off he will go again aand if he goes to treatment and gets corrections I would put good money on that he won’t make it a year