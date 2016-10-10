Hutch man faces three cases associated with drugs after latest arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two people arrested recently for allegedly being in possession of a seller’s quantity of drugs is expected back in court Tuesday for the reading of new charges.

Travis Collier was apparently arrested again on Oct. 3 for being in possession of more drugs after he was picked up for theft.

He faces additional charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as failure to appear for another matter.

Collier and Cynthia Bennett are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In that case, the two are alleged to have had between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine when they were arrested by police on Aug. 19. Police also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Collier has a third case pending where he was arrested on similar charges. That was back on July 30 when he was arrested by police for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, DUI, illegal transportation of liquor and illegal display.

He was stopped in the 400 block of North Severance and, during the stop, they allegedly found the drugs and paraphernalia.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for the reading of charges in the new case.