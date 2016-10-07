Hutchinson man waives preliminary hearing in indecent liberties case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man bound over for trial in a child sex case for a second time, and then arrested on new charges waived his preliminary hearing in the latest case.

Kenneth Broadfoot is charged with aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Hutchinson Police had reported that Broadfoot was arrested after he allegedly made phone calls to an underage girl. When the girl was questioned by police, she admitted to the encounters.

Police could not say how long the two had been in a relationship, but say it could have been more than a year.

Broadfoot had just entered a “not guilty” plea to criminal sodomy involving a 15-year-old girl back in September of 2015 following a sexual encounter that, while consensual, still violated Kansas laws.

Broadfoot is awaiting trial in that case and will now face arraignment in the indecent liberties case early next month.