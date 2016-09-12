Two formally charged in drug distribution cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people arrested recently for allegedly being in possession of a seller’s quantity of drugs have been formally charged by the state.

Travis Collier and Cynthia Bennett are both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two are alleged to have had between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine when they were arrested by police on Aug. 19. Police also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Collier has another case pending where he was arrested on similar charges. That was back on July 30 when he was arrested by police for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, DUI, illegal transportation of liquor and illegal display.

He was stopped in the 400 block of North Severance and, during the stop, they allegedly found the drugs and paraphernalia.

The case against the two will now move to a waiver-status docket.