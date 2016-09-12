Two formally charged in drug distribution cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people arrested recently for allegedly being in possession of a seller’s quantity of drugs have been formally charged by the state.
Travis Collier and Cynthia Bennett are both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two are alleged to have had between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine when they were arrested by police on Aug. 19. Police also found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Collier has another case pending where he was arrested on similar charges. That was back on July 30 when he was arrested by police for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, DUI, illegal transportation of liquor and illegal display.
He was stopped in the 400 block of North Severance and, during the stop, they allegedly found the drugs and paraphernalia.
The case against the two will now move to a waiver-status docket.
Comments
Underdog says
Isn’t that something.already had a case against him for the same thing. A drug addict let out to do the same thing. Asking a drug addict to change before you let him out of jail is like asking someone suffering from depression to be happy.ain’t gonna happen.. How many more addicts have to be casualties of the system before they get help and not keep catching the same charges over and over. Some jail,bond and court system going on up there. Let them bond out cause with enough rope a addict hangs himself. Wow
My Opinion says
I fully agree. I wonder what led to this traffic stop? was there some kind of driving infraction or was it because these people are “known” drug offenders? I would bet it is the latter….known drug offender pulled over for no reason other than being a “:known” drug offender. Gestapo tacticts.
Underdog says
I am so happy to finally see someone else that sees this way of doing things with the courts and police and bondsman of course.once you do a felony and you get out on bond and you commit another felony while on bond you fall under the special rule.automatic prison.so no trials to go through.only a prison plea.the D.A wins every time.and you’ll notice that druggies always get busted again.for almost the same thing. Throw em in prison.get rid of them. Google all this about your courts and town and the write ups concerning addicts being let out of jail only to commit the same crime.its disgusting its obvious and no one really cares in your town.but outsiders see it.like me
Angry Bill says
As long as the cops say, and I’m sure it’s been drilled into them by city attorneys, “I smell alcohol, you were swerving” they can pretty much pull over anyone from driving while poor and not face legal action
Underdog says
Or.sir I saw you didn’t have your seatbelt buckled. Which you did and it was on.which opens the door to.may I see you DL.and whatever else from there. Know anyone pulled over for that one?
Underdog says
Usually schooled on that one in basic you’d think
Roberto Pina says
Jail isn’t efficient enough treatment for an addiction. What people “fail” to talk about l, when it comes to meth, you can pick up pharmaceutical grade if you have adhd in the state of Kansas. It is called adderall. But then if someone gets caught in the streets for street made drugs, all of a sudden the stigma is pretty bad. We do need to get it under control but we need to go about it in a different way because apparently it isn’t working. Efficient treatment, make it a public health strategy, offer counseling and employment opportunities for the ones that WANT help. Don’t add on the the depression and the problems. I would rather pay a socialist program for rehabilitation, than prison…period.
st says
the meth the cops thought they found was baking soda I know that for a fact because it was in my house I cant even belive that we were even charged with that they told me they would send it to the lab which will take 6mo to get back this is just ridiculous!
Kevin says
OK why would you have baking soda in your car come on seriously, they aren’t that stupid.
Excuse hater says
Why is it anyone else’s responsibility to rehabilitate methheads? Need to quit blaming the court system and police. Meth is disgusting! Addicts can go to prison and change themselves. They keep doing it because they are weak,selfish, immature etc. Maybe I’ll pick up the habit and start selling to all the kids. Maybe quit my job, get on welfare, get 3 dogs and 2 cats, have 5 more kids,get free healthcare, free phone and if I relapse, blame the police.
50/50 says
Dealers quantities, not users, not once, twice. Dealing to anyone, I’m sure they card though & don’t sell to anyone 18 or younger. Tough, it’s a revolving door down there where the meth heads just rat on one another & are out in a few days to do the same. How many steal for money or wait for the “disability” check. I’m taxed enough without paying for there rehab. I get up, work everyday & support my own habit. I have no sympathy for the meth head.
Dan says
They release them Right away KNOWING that they are addicts and are going to get out and offend again right away. That way the d.a. can have numerous convictions under his belt. Of course there’s no money in the budget to put them ALL in rehab either. It is a vicious circle.
normal guy says
you dont have the facts on this its not fair these cops have it all wrong this is a good guy who is not guilty of this if u knew him this is the man helping old lady across the street and just hanging with wrong crowd but they dont just release people u pay a bondsman and it was not his house or car but yet they are runing his name over someone elses drugs
Kevin says
Maybe running with the wrong crowd, but who’s fault is that? The polices fault, and sadly in our society he’s just as guilty the other offenders.
Really says
He is not a good guy and you can’t just “hang with the wrong crowd” for almost 20 years he is an addict and he deserves what he gets
courtwatchdog says
police chief, you better listen to the public. Your cops are very poor examples, your leadership team even poorer, lawsuits are coming. better get your house in order, mayor these comments are warning shots, get your city in order, gonna be a rough year next year.
Natalie says
No addict is a bad person! We are all very intelligent and good people that make BAD decisions! Don’t hate the addict hate the drug. I say that because its only when we are intoxicated that that we become that evil, uncaring, cheating, lying, and stealing person. However when we aren’t intoxicated we are very caring and loving!! I wish that others would look past the behaviors of addicts for just one second and realize we self medicate because we are scared, hurting, self sabotaging, humans beings with low self esteem feelings of unworthiness and hopeless and think we can fill our void with drugs. Not looking for sympothy just won’t everyone to look at the principles before personalities!!
My name is Natalie Goin and I am a grateful recovering addict!
JuneBug says
well said. Excuse Hater.