Sheriff: Driveway paving scam reported in Kansas

BUTLER COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are investigating a reported driveway paving scam.

The potential victim provided deputies with photographs, vehicle tag information and names of those involved with the scam, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Information received linked the individual to a group that the Kansas Attorney General’s office has on a watch list.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to keep these guidelines in mind before having any pavement sealing done on your property.

One of the biggest scams in asphalt contracting is the “I have extra material” line.

Any reputable sealing contractor will have very little sealer left after a job is complete.

Also sealer does not go bad as long as it does not freeze.

Any contractor that knocks on your door should only tell you one thing; that he left his shop with nothing to do that day and is now out trying to drum up some work.

Beware of anyone who does not have their truck lettered.

If a deal sounds too good to be true, it is.

Ask for references, exact addresses, tell them to come back after you have had a chance to go look at them… and do go look. ·

If a contractor says that a price is for “today only,” or “working in your area this week only” that usually means that he is what’s called a “Traveler.” Traveler’s or more commonly called “Gypsies” move from state to state and town to town. After they have worn out their welcome, they move to a different state or town. These people usually have out of state license plates, fancy trucks, and a reason you need to do the work right now.

Always just take a moment to see if they are in the phone book, if they say they are new, call directory assistance.

If the contractor you hire will only accept cash or wants the check made out to cash, BEWARE. Never make a check out to “cash” and if they insist on using their personal name ask for a valid driver’s license and copy all their information.

A reputable contractor will always ask for a check made out in the name of the business.

If in any doubt, ask for their contractor’s license number, to see their driver’s license, or certificates of insurance. If they just give you information verbally tell them to return the next business day after you have had a chance to verify their information.

While not every contractor who makes “cold calls” is disreputable many are, often others are brand new, inexperienced, and desperate for work.

If you have information about the scammers or if you yourself have been scammed, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4254 or 800-794-0190.