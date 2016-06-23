Hutch man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 25-year-old man who was involved in a fatality accident back on May 12 has been arrested for vehicular homicide and having no insurance.
Everette Hardy was traveling on 14th and reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign with Poplar. His vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Jack Johnson of Hutchinson.
Johnson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries and was later transported to a Wichita hospital where he died on June 3.
Hardy was cited at the time for disobeying the stop sign, but now faces the much more serious charge.
Bond in the case is set at $5,100. He has posted bond, meaning any appearance in court will come some time next week.
Walter says
A person can get charged for vehicular homicide for an accident? I understand if there were achohol or drugs involved, but seriously just for running a stop sign?
Mike says
ummmm….YES! The man obeying the law and minding his own business is now dead! Has society gotten to a point where they no longer understand that consequences caused by your actions are not your fault just because you say it is an accident. This man needs to answer for the death of another human being caused by his actions of running a stop sign. I can not believe people even have to ask. What is wrong with you?!
Ridiculous says
I think it all depends on who you are because a friend of mine was killed in an accident that a teacher ran a stop sign and hit him she didn’t even receive a ticket! I don’t believe that these charges are correct, maybe a lesser charge. Unless he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs; then no he shouldn’t be charged with this type of crime.
JuneBug says
could not of it any better.
me says
Yes! This is the charge he should get. He has to be accountable for his actions and choices! He caused this death an made this man suffer tremendously. No insurance, running a stop sign. Why didn’t Hardy get checked out after wreck? He was injured. Drugs? This is crap! Be accountable. A Damn good kind soul was taken, because someone else made the CHOICE to not obey the law!!!!
great grand daughter says
thank you for being understanding and standing up for my great grandfather. We thank you.
great grand daughter says
Jack was my great grandma. At first our family wanted to let it go. but the police said he was in 2 wrecks previous due to him driving recklessly . Then a week after him hitting my great grandpa was in another wreck due to driving recklessly. It only feels like yesturday he confused me for my mama.