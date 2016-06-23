Hutch man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 25-year-old man who was involved in a fatality accident back on May 12 has been arrested for vehicular homicide and having no insurance.

Everette Hardy was traveling on 14th and reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign with Poplar. His vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Jack Johnson of Hutchinson.

Johnson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries and was later transported to a Wichita hospital where he died on June 3.

Hardy was cited at the time for disobeying the stop sign, but now faces the much more serious charge.

Bond in the case is set at $5,100. He has posted bond, meaning any appearance in court will come some time next week.