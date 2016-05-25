Jury has mixed verdict in aggravated battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury found a 29-year-old woman “guilty” of aggravated battery Wednesday, but “not guilty” of domestic battery and criminal threat.
Sarah Alcorn is now guilty of attacking her boyfriend after the two had an argument.
The case involved her swinging a knife, cutting two of the victim’s fingers. He apparently reached up and that’s when he was wounded.
The jury didn’t buy the contention that she struck the victim in the face or that there was an actual criminal threat made where she allegedly threatened to kill him.
The defense claimed all of it was self-defense. Her attorney, Sarah McKinnon, during her closing argument, claimed he forced his way into the bathroom and that she had told him she wanted to take a bath. She says he claims he was worried she might commit suicide. McKinnon also noted that police did nothing to investigate the allegations that he was abusive toward her.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Steve Maxwell argued back the reason police didn’t investigate the allegations that she had been battered was because there was no physical evidence to support it. And Maxwell told the jury she was belligerent toward law enforcement and officials when taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The crime occurred back on Nov. 19, 2014, and with the guilty verdict on the aggravated battery charge, she’ll be sentenced on July 8.
Comments
Watch out for this one! says
Sarah is seriously in need of mental help. The people who continue to set her free to be out on the streets are just as crazy. Lets just wait until she hurts someone really, really bad.
SMDH!
Sky J. says
There are always two sides to the story, then the truth. Dont believe everything you hear.
Jeff says
I have only two things to say. Hahahahahaj haha lmao!
Not Surprised says
Sarah, I hope you learn to grow up soon, you were like this as a student on my bus, you were the ONLY student I ever had to have a police officer remove from my bus…. Then again, knowing what your mom & step-dad was doing to your step-siblings, it’s no wonder you think this behavior is okay…..
cj says
I tried to post a commit about our failing Judicial system and wouldn’t you know they must have not liked what I said as they certainly wouldn’t publish it.
Concerned says
Sarah Alcorn is crazy. She is mentally disturbed and has even harmed children. Eventually she will kill or hurt someone bad enough and it will be too late.
Aaron k says
Sarah has been addicted to drugs been abusive mentally and physically to anyone she comes in contact with she only thinks of her self and is a narcasistic liar cheats on everyone she just had an abortion then tried to get pregnant again just to trap someone again… And for the jury you guys are really something …
Survivor says
Sara is a victim of domestic violence and was protecting herself I was almost killed by my abuser and he got a slap on the hand this system is screwed up the abuser gets away and the victim gets screwed