Jury has mixed verdict in aggravated battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury found a 29-year-old woman “guilty” of aggravated battery Wednesday, but “not guilty” of domestic battery and criminal threat.

Sarah Alcorn is now guilty of attacking her boyfriend after the two had an argument.

The case involved her swinging a knife, cutting two of the victim’s fingers. He apparently reached up and that’s when he was wounded.

The jury didn’t buy the contention that she struck the victim in the face or that there was an actual criminal threat made where she allegedly threatened to kill him.

The defense claimed all of it was self-defense. Her attorney, Sarah McKinnon, during her closing argument, claimed he forced his way into the bathroom and that she had told him she wanted to take a bath. She says he claims he was worried she might commit suicide. McKinnon also noted that police did nothing to investigate the allegations that he was abusive toward her.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Steve Maxwell argued back the reason police didn’t investigate the allegations that she had been battered was because there was no physical evidence to support it. And Maxwell told the jury she was belligerent toward law enforcement and officials when taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The crime occurred back on Nov. 19, 2014, and with the guilty verdict on the aggravated battery charge, she’ll be sentenced on July 8.