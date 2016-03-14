Hutch man charged with aggravated battery

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 30-year-old man was in District Court Monday for the reading of a charge of aggravated battery.

Samuel Lemen is alleged to have battered a Hutchinson man, Richard Cushinberry back on Sept. 10, 2015. The battery charge alleges reckless great bodily harm or disfigurement.

The charge is a level 5 person felony with a sentencing range of two years and seven months up to 11-years and 4 months in prison.

Lemen has prior convictions for aggravated assault and DUI going back to 2008 and 2009.

With the charge filed, the case will move to a waiver-status docket on April 6.