Hutch man charged with aggravated battery

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 30-year-old man was in District Court Monday for the reading of a charge of aggravated battery.
Samuel Lemen is alleged to have battered a Hutchinson man, Richard Cushinberry back on Sept. 10, 2015. The battery charge alleges reckless great bodily harm or disfigurement.
The charge is a level 5 person felony with a sentencing range of two years and seven months up to 11-years and 4 months in prison.
Lemen has prior convictions for aggravated assault and DUI going back to 2008 and 2009.
With the charge filed, the case will move to a waiver-status docket on April 6.
Comments
Anonymous says
He has been causing chaos for a lot of people in multiple counties including Sedgwick, Sumner, Reno, and Harvey counties. I know that there are multiple cases pending against him. I urge the prosecutors, district attorneys, and judges to come together on these issues and throw the book at him soon, so that us victims my finally get some rest and to stop having to deal with him. Do a little bit of research please. C20134051. Similar case.