HCC student busted on marijuana distribution charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 20-year-old man apparently going to school at Hutchinson Community College was before a judge Monday morning where he was told of the potential charges against him.
Keith Jarman faces charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and no tax.
Apparently an employee of the college found a backpack in a dorm room at 1501 North Ford and inside, that employee located two bags of suspected pot, a jar with more suspected marijuana and a scale. According to statements made in court, the total weight of the pot was 96 grams.
Jarman has no prior felonies leading to Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen lowering the bond from $11,500 to $5,000.
He should be in court again next Monday for the reading of formal charges.
