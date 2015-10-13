Victim in Monday’s fatal crash identified

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County reported Tuesday that Brenton Brawner, 20, McPherson, was the driver of the stolen Cox Cable truck involved in Monday morning’s fatal crash.

The vehicle had been stolen in Hutchinson.

The Sheriff’s office reported the truck driven by

Brawner was traveling on Dutch Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a bridge guardrail.

The rail impaled the truck and it flipped the truck over and into Sand Creek.

Brawner died as a result of the accident.

Dutch Avenue was closed for several hours between Sandhill and

Willow Lake Roads about six miles north of Newton due to damage to the bridge and the guardrail.