Victim in Monday’s fatal crash identified

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County reported Tuesday that Brenton Brawner, 20, McPherson, was the driver of the stolen Cox Cable truck involved in Monday morning’s fatal crash.
The vehicle had been stolen in Hutchinson.
The Sheriff’s office reported the truck driven by
Brawner was traveling on Dutch Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a bridge guardrail.
The rail impaled the truck and it flipped the truck over and into Sand Creek.
Brawner died as a result of the accident.
Dutch Avenue was closed for several hours between Sandhill and
Willow Lake Roads about six miles north of Newton due to damage to the bridge and the guardrail.
Comments
Wolf Pack says
RIP Fam! You will NEVER be forgotten. WE LOVE YOU BUBBA!!<3
Joe Blow says
Karma at its finest!
CONCERN MOM says
DEAR JOE BLOW, THIS IS STILL SOMEONES SON … NO NEED TO MAKE COMMENTS LIKE THIS. THESE TYPE OF COMMENTS SHOULD NOT BE MADE ! THE PARENTS AND SIBLINGS ARE SUFFERING WITH THEIR LOSS…
CONCERN MOM
Jennie Brown says
Brenton, you will always be in my heart, I should’ve brought you back to Topeka, when I got Taryn. I know you are always with us. Everyone that loves you. Taryn and I seen you the other night. You know what I’m talking about. And for “Joe Blow”, you don’t even know what karma is, but I am sure you will find out…. Eventually…