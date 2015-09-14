Kansas man busted in Hutchinson after home invasion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 25-year-old Beloit, Kan. man was arrested on four charges early Sunday where he was found inside a Hutchinson home uninvited.
A Hutchinson woman reported to police that she awaken around 7 a.m. Sunday finding a man inside her home. She then ran to her bedroom where her husband was still asleep. the man identified as Wayne A Sprague followed her. He’s then alleged to have forced her onto the bed where he then began choking her. Her husband woke up and then began struggling with Sprague.
When police arrived, Sprague was taken to the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor battery.
In court, he told Judge Joe McCarville that he didn’t intend to rob anyone. He thought someone was chasing him and was going to kill him, so he went into the home to hide.
He appeared via-video from the jail and was sporting a black eye from the incident. His bond was set at $60,500 and the judge lowered it to $60,000. He’s expected back in court next Monday for the reading of any charges the state may file.
Comments
Julie says
Scary stuff meth is! So how is the woman he choked? I hope ok, though I image her and her husband are pretty shaken up by this. 🙁
Luke Casanova says
Lucky my sister didn’t shoot you p***y
Eric says
Looks like he would of been better to get shot, husband roughed him up pretty good. Lol
Terry Bell says
Keep a gun near you in the bedroom at all times.
MindYourBusiness says
Looks like he got the bad end of the deal lol. Good.
calling BS says
How convenient it is for criminals who break in to people’s homes, especially while the homeowners are there, obviously intending on robbing the place, and who have no problem killing should they be found out…how convenient it is for them to say “Oh, I was high and didn’t know what I was doing”. Like we’re to believe they are alter boys when they not all tweaked out. I have to call B.S. on that one. On a side note, looking at the picture, this guy should probably change his career choice or learn how to fight because Mr. Homeowner appears to have won this struggle.
Super Ninja says
Unfortunately with meth and other drugs that cause sleep deprivation, there’s a good chance he was hallucinating that someone was after him. And with all the shady folks you deal with in the drug world, there IS a chance that someone does want to kill him. Maybe that person wasn’t actually there though, more hallucinating. I’m happy nobody died during the ordeal.
Kelli says
I personally know this young man and I am in shock… he was a hard worker and wouldn’t intentionally hurt anyone…. had no idea that he was involved in Meth… a side allot of his co-workers didn’t know. I fell sorry for all involved … the lady he attacked. .. her husband… him and their families. .. may he find the help he needs…
John says
He really wasn’t “into” meth all this time. This is new: literally started a week ago. I don’t want to spill too much but he has been off-and-on struggling with severe depression and this was simply a case of yet another individual turning to drugs to cope with their emotional problems. Wayne made a mistake, but he’s still a good person. I hope the Judge sees that and sends him to a rehabilitation facility or maybe an in-patient psychiatric center. Seriously, I’ve known Wayne for 12 years and this isn’t him.
Lisa says
I know Wayne too. From what I understand, he was very depressed and a lot of people who are depressed try to find relief through drugs. He is a good person, coming from a good family and did not have a violent nature. I agree that he must have been hallucinating. I pray every day all of the people who have been hurt by this situation, including Wayne.
coworker says
I work with this kid and would never of seen him doing anything like this. All of his coworkers are in shock as he was our IT supervisor and had so much going for him.
SAM says
Where was this located?
Call It How I See It says
Finally, a story where the good guy has his way with the criminal. Be proactive people and be prepared. Terry Bell has the right idea.
Friend says
Im shocked cause he was acting fine that night and that whole day until he randomly ran off at 4-5 in the morning and got picked up at 7 i know for a fact he had no meth on him before he left… It all doesn’t add up.
Cody says
This guy is a great guy he is my friend and was with me that night he took off when I fell asleep he is not a bad guy it’s the drugs that had him