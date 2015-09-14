Kansas man busted in Hutchinson after home invasion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 25-year-old Beloit, Kan. man was arrested on four charges early Sunday where he was found inside a Hutchinson home uninvited.

A Hutchinson woman reported to police that she awaken around 7 a.m. Sunday finding a man inside her home. She then ran to her bedroom where her husband was still asleep. the man identified as Wayne A Sprague followed her. He’s then alleged to have forced her onto the bed where he then began choking her. Her husband woke up and then began struggling with Sprague.

When police arrived, Sprague was taken to the Reno County Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor battery.

In court, he told Judge Joe McCarville that he didn’t intend to rob anyone. He thought someone was chasing him and was going to kill him, so he went into the home to hide.

He appeared via-video from the jail and was sporting a black eye from the incident. His bond was set at $60,500 and the judge lowered it to $60,000. He’s expected back in court next Monday for the reading of any charges the state may file.