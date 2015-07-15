Two arrested in distribution case formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The two people arrested on July 6, after being caught in a stolen vehicle have been formally charged.

23-year-old Jacob Elzey of Hutchinson and 21-year-old Mariah D, Lyddane of Lyons are charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, felony theft or in the alternative, possession of stole property. Elzey also charged with having no drivers license and misdemeanor theft.

The two were arrested in the 400 block of East 4th after they were allegedly in a stolen Ford Ranger.

Elzey has another case pending where he’s charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, distribution of amphetamine, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, personal use drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage.

He was arrested back in January along with Nicole Moore in the 500 block of North Van Buren. Apparently an officer saw the two in a vehicle and they both attempted to flee when the officer stopped the vehicle and broke a fence in the process. Elzey is then alleged to have given a different name to officers.

Elzey’s bond in the latest case is set at $31,500 while Lyddane’s bond is $19,000.

The cases against the two will now be moved to a waiver-status docket.