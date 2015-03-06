Appeal Court upholds sentence in Halloween killing case

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Court of Appeals Friday upheld the sentence for a Hutchinson man convicted for the killing of another man on Halloween night in 2012.
22-year-old Isaac Beltran was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison by Judge Tim Chambers who said the aggravating factors required him to give the aggravated sentence of 154 months. He says the aggravating factor was the fact that Beltran was on community corrections when the shooting of Dustin Brooks occurred. The judge says he shouldn’t have had a gun in his possession because of a previous felony conviction for possession of cocaine.
Beltran was convicted for shooting 26-year-old Brooks in the alley behind the home where Beltran lived at 203 North Cleveland on Halloween night in 2012. Brooks suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and died after emergency surgery failed at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
There was some question on appeal of whether the judge should have sentenced him to the aggravated number without a jury deciding guilt and also questions of his criminal history. The appeals court ruling those issues had no merit.
KB says
He’s a loser! He deserves every bit of time he’s given plus some. He killed that man. That family lost a dad son brother uncle and a great friend. They can never get that back.
Drake says
That was my dad My name Is Drake Brooks Son of Dustin brooks
Tylea Davis says
I’m glad they stuck to it. Truthfully he deserves more time than was actually given. How could you ask for a lesser sentence under the circumstances of intentional murder when not only did Isaac Beltran shoot and kill my brother but him, his father and brother in law physically attacked my brother before the shooting ever occurred? My brother is gone buy will never ever be forgotten. EVER. The reason you Isaac are asking for a lesser sentence is because you’re still here and your family may have already have seemed ta forgotten you.
Alex Beltran says
First off his family has NOT FORGOTTEN ABOUT HIM, sORRY ABOUY UR LOSS, REALLY AM, BUT JUS CAUSE MY COUSIN HAS A BAD HISTORY DOESNT MEAN ANYTHING, UR BROTHER WAS ASKIN FOR TROUBLE HE STARTED IT, HIT MY PREGNATE COUSIN, ISAACS SISTER, HIS DADS DAUGHTER AN HIS BROTHER IN LAWS WIFE, YES A BEAT DOWN WOULD OF DONE JUS FINE, BUT HE ENDED UP KILLING EM INSTEAD, ,, DOING WHAT NOT JUS MY COUSIN WOULD DO BUT EVERY SINGLE PERSON WOULD DO, AN THAT IS PROTECT HIS FAMILY
Drake says
It was my dad
Dustin's Mom says
Isaac Beltran took the life of my first born son over a drink He played God I just want to know how a person can walk into the house of the man family sit next to his sister and his cousin went to his grandmother’s house and you tell me he did not know he had a family 4 hours later you take the life of my son with no remorse you pull that trigger not once but twice you say you were so drunk you don’t remember but you didn’t forget that your father handedyou the gun you didn’t forget to go get the gun you didn’t forget to go to another room and get the bullets and you didn’t forget to run if you should see your children again unlike my son will I pray you tell them the truth and how much of a coward you really are and how your parents never taught you how to fight with your hands you destroyed a whole family and friend lives will never be the same again all because you pulled a trigger he fought you with his hands here yet you live to see another day
Sarah Davis says
Dustin Brooks was my nephew…Beltran deserves to be put up ubder the prison. He is a coward. He will get his ultimate judgment when he meets our Maker.
Two sides says
It is a tragedy, fueled by alcohol & unfortunately irreversable. Call him what u like, we are all entitled to our opinion, but what most people don’t know is the fact that his entire family was under attack…including his pregnant sister when the gun was used. Isaac would give anything to undue the damage done
holycrap says
WTF IT AMAZES ME HOW SOMEONE WHO CAN COMMIT A CRIME LIKE THIS AND CAN HAVE A LESSER PUNISHMENT THAN SOME WHO WAS SMOKN SOME GREEN !
UNBELIEVABLE says
WOW ! One can have a drug conviction, illegal possession of a gun, and kill someone, and have to be incarcerated for only 13 years! UNBELIEVABLE!
clean up 210 its scandoe says
U get attempted murder for shooting at a car and the Max gets tossed to u. U stab a man that had to under go emergency surgory and the dude has an extensive criminal history and u get agg battle wtf. U do weed or meth u get 20 plus. That’s 210 scandoe for ya!!!
Clarie says
“His family was under attack” gtfoh! Were they being attacked by people with guns? Did they not have phones available to call the police? Were they that scared of one man? I sure hope that it’s incorrect that Beltran Sr. gave his son the gun that he committed the shooting with-because that alone makes him a piece of s*it. Karma is already serving the Beltran Family up in more ways than one and she’s going to keep on giving it to them.
Susan McCauley says
Such a tragedy!! Mack was my nephew, we will never get that one last chance to tell him how much we loved him. We didnt get to say good bye! How dare anyone play God and take someone else’s life. I struggle with my feelings but I do find comfort in knowing Issac will have to answer to God himself for his actions–the consequences will be far more devastating then any we could ever give him…..so Issac you may have got off easy for now.
Ronni says
Dustin brooks was one of the funniest and Craziest….glad I got to know him…he comes from a a very right family and it’s sad that he will forever be gone from them yet the p.o.s. that killed him will be reunited with his family in 13 years….wth????? Totally disgusting and unfair!
Truth says
Im close to both families. The way it went down it should of never occurred the way it did. They were all i heard were having a blast. No drama intended.. Drugs and alcohol dont mix well. Dont get me wrong. Its never right to take a life. He didnt deserve to go the way he did. But i know deep down he regrets ever carrying a thang on him. But when someone trys to attack you you defend yourself the only way u know. Guns shouldnt be it but when ur young scared and only 5ft compared to 6ft 220lbs. Panic and didnt know what to do. “Murder” is premeditated? ?.just saying..i could go on but no need. Rip mack and hopefully god will decide if isaac deserve what he does or not. But until then its GODs choice have a good one
Champ says
Prayers for everyone to find Jesus and His principles for living.
boss says
Free my dude Isaac
Really!? says
BOSS….your an idiot!
Esther Davis says
I say that he needs to stay there and be the coward that he really is in life.. And like I said in the court room and ill say it again.. Ur not a person or a man ur a coward in ur life cause u had to go pick up a gun to do ur job as an human being .. My nephew didn’t pick up a gun or anything he fight with his hand cause that’s what we do as a family .. We don’t go picking up gun to fight our battles and that how we was rested up to do.. Yes it hurts me that I can’t see my nephew face or hear his voice anymore.. But one thing he will never be forgotten ever.. Isaac Beltran I hope for 13yrs that u sit in ur lil cell that u ask for forgiveness on ur soul..