Love’s construction to begin soon

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For some time now South Hutchinson has been awaiting the new Love’s Truck Stop to become a reality. Delays in land acquisition and paper work has delayed the project.

But according to South Hutchinson City Manager Matt Stiles all of those hurdles have been cleared. Stiles tells BW News that work on the Love’s should being by the end of the month.

The store will be located along K-96 and US-50 on four acres of land, on the northwest corner of the highway interchange.

Along with the Love’s store will be a Sonic Drive In. No time table for when the work will be completed.