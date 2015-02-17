Love’s construction to begin soon

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For some time now South Hutchinson has been awaiting the new Love’s Truck Stop to become a reality. Delays in land acquisition and paper work has delayed the project.
But according to South Hutchinson City Manager Matt Stiles all of those hurdles have been cleared. Stiles tells BW News that work on the Love’s should being by the end of the month.
The store will be located along K-96 and US-50 on four acres of land, on the northwest corner of the highway interchange.
Along with the Love’s store will be a Sonic Drive In. No time table for when the work will be completed.
Please follow and like us:
Comments
Nelson W. Amastad says
Yeah! Now maybe the Evil Empire (Kwik shop) will face competition and be forced to lower there gas prices to the same levels as Salina (usually. 12 cheaper) and wichita (.10 cheaper).
Mike says
I wish we could get a Quik Trip. Their stores are 100% better than any Kwik Shop I’ve ever been in.
LaTisha says
Amen 100% agree!
Stephanie says
Mike,
Hutch did have a QuikTrip but it was at 17th & Plum in Hutch. It was very short-lived though and I believe it was during the late 80’s-early 90’s.
Melinda says
OMG!!! Love, love, love. So happy Love’s are a great place.
Stephanie says
When we go on our road trips we like buy Love’s fresh fruit cups – so fresh and tasty.
Mrs. Greback says
Love’s and QuikTrip are both much better and more honest options than Kwik shop. I am very happy to read that Love’s is going to give Kwik shop some competition. I won’t give Kwik shop a penny of my money.
Amanda says
Yes another truck stop to chose ….maybe now the other one will be forced to fix their lot
Diana says
So they are going to build a truck stop, which basically what Loves is, next to the other truck stop. Good cause Plaza Go has got to go
Smitty says
I love Kwik Shop!!!!!!!!!!
Mike says
You’re in a minority Smitty………..Kwik Shop (Krogers) has been ripping off everyone in Hutch for years.
Kwik shop worker says
I can’t wait!!! I currently work at kwik shop, and although I used to love it I now dread going to work. I was not only promised a certain hourly wage but was given much less after I started. I am a very hard worker and satisfy all my customers. However Kroger is so picky with their workers and stereotypes everybody that wants to work there, That we are extremely short staffed، underpaid, and unappreciative. I am utterly disgusted with the way that Kroger’s treat their employees. Don’t get me wrong I believe everybody should work hard at any job but a little bit of dignity, respect, and gratitude. UNTILL you have been a employee for kwik shop , please don’t label the workers under the same category that you label Kroger’s or kwik shop. Nobody realizes that every employee that works for quick shop works long grueling hours with absolutely no break of any kind , no lunch break either. We have to hide our food on a shelf and eat in between waiting on customers. We are only allowed to go to the bathroom and that would only be considered our break. We have to ask every person if they want to use their Dillons card or try to sell a extra candy bar or lighter and have to ask if they want to receipt. I know I’m not alone on this but I know customers get sick and tired of hearing 101 questions every time they have to go to quick shop to buy one thing. If they want an extra candy bar or if they want to use their Dillons card or if they want to recede don’t you think maybe they would ask? I wish people would start picketing quick shops and holding up signs demanded higher pay for their employees!!!
Chris says
My only issue is…. where’s the dang Hardees???!!!!! We already habe 2 horrible Sonics!!!!
Brooke Belote says
Where can I find a application? Needing a job soon.