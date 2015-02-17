Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Love’s construction to begin soon

by 14 Comments

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For some time now South Hutchinson has been awaiting the new Love’s Loves logoTruck Stop to become a reality. Delays in land acquisition and paper work has delayed the project.

But according to South Hutchinson City Manager Matt Stiles all of those hurdles have been cleared. Stiles tells BW News that work on the Love’s should being by the end of the month.

The store will be located along K-96 and US-50 on four acres of land, on the northwest corner of the highway interchange.

Along with the Love’s store will be a Sonic Drive In. No time table for when the work will be completed.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

  4. Love’s and QuikTrip are both much better and more honest options than Kwik shop. I am very happy to read that Love’s is going to give Kwik shop some competition. I won’t give Kwik shop a penny of my money.

    Reply

  6. So they are going to build a truck stop, which basically what Loves is, next to the other truck stop. Good cause Plaza Go has got to go

    Reply

  9. I can’t wait!!! I currently work at kwik shop, and although I used to love it I now dread going to work. I was not only promised a certain hourly wage but was given much less after I started. I am a very hard worker and satisfy all my customers. However Kroger is so picky with their workers and stereotypes everybody that wants to work there, That we are extremely short staffed، underpaid, and unappreciative. I am utterly disgusted with the way that Kroger’s treat their employees. Don’t get me wrong I believe everybody should work hard at any job but a little bit of dignity, respect, and gratitude. UNTILL you have been a employee for kwik shop , please don’t label the workers under the same category that you label Kroger’s or kwik shop. Nobody realizes that every employee that works for quick shop works long grueling hours with absolutely no break of any kind , no lunch break either. We have to hide our food on a shelf and eat in between waiting on customers. We are only allowed to go to the bathroom and that would only be considered our break. We have to ask every person if they want to use their Dillons card or try to sell a extra candy bar or lighter and have to ask if they want to receipt. I know I’m not alone on this but I know customers get sick and tired of hearing 101 questions every time they have to go to quick shop to buy one thing. If they want an extra candy bar or if they want to use their Dillons card or if they want to recede don’t you think maybe they would ask? I wish people would start picketing quick shops and holding up signs demanded higher pay for their employees!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *