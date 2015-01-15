Daily Bookings

Man convicted of kidnapping bound over on criminal threat charge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 32-year-old Hutchinson man found guilty of kidnapping and sentenced to over 18 years in prison was bound over for trial in another matter Thursday.

Todd Lloyd is charged with making a criminal threat toward two Hutchinson Police officers. The state alleges that he threatened the lives of Sgt. Josh Radloff and Sgt. Eric Buller, who were involved in the kidnapping case. This is allegedly occurred back in October.

Both officers testified to being seated in the courtroom after the verdict was read in he kidnapping case. They say as the defendant was being escorted out of the courtroom, he told the two he would kill them if he got out of jail.

Magistrate Judge Randy McEwen found there was probable cause and ordered the defendant be arraigned and a trial held in the case. He was then taken to the third floor where he was arraigned Thursday and entered a “not guilty” plea. Judge Trish Rose set a tentative trial date of March 31.

The kidnapping case against Lloyd goes back to April 23 of last year when he came close to being shot by two Hutchinson Police officers during an altercation where he held his girlfriend at knife point. He eventually threw the knives down and, after a brief struggle, was taken into custody.

State’s request to present prior bad acts evidence in serial burglary trial denied

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The state’s effort to have past bad acts evidence for a man suspected of committing 19 local burglaries back in the early morning hours of May 14 of last year was denied by Judge Trish Rose during a pretrial hearing Thursday.

Joseph Paul Jones Jr. is charged with a total of 45 charges, including the original 19 counts of burglary. The state added two additional felony counts, which includes felony theft and felony criminal damage to property. The rest are various misdemeanor charges of criminal damage and theft.

The state wanted two officials from Springfield, Mo., to be allowed to testify at trial, one the defendant’s parole officer and another a police official allowed to testify of crimes he did in that city that the state believes is very similar to the alleged crimes here in Hutchinson. The defense objected, saying it would prejudice the jury in the local case. Judge Rose agreed and denied the state’s request. Senior Assistant District Attorney Steve Maxwell told the judge that he will still call the two officers to the stand, but for the limited purpose of identifying the defendant in video they obtained in relationship to the crimes here.

The state alleges that between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., 20 local businesses were entered by prying open doors or breaking the glass windows with a crow bar. Jones is accused of cutting the telephone lines at several businesses before making entry. During the investigation, police found surveillance video of the suspect entering Papa Murphy’s Pizza located in the State Fair Shopping Center at 2420 N. Main. Pictures were taken from the video and sent to his parole officer in Missouri. That officer testified at the preliminary hearing that it’s a high probability that it was Jones involved in the local burglaries.

The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Hutch area man scheduled for sentencing in indecent liberties case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 59-year-old Hutchinson man who entered a plea to a single count of indecent liberties with a child is scheduled for sentencing on Friday.

Harold Dryden was charged with two counts of electronic solicitation of a child 14 to 16 years of age, two counts of indecent liberties with a child in the same age range and sexual exploitation of a child for having possession of a visual depiction of a child under 18, but again, entered the plea to the single count.

He was a mentor at Victory Village in eastern Reno County and the crimes involved a child who was here from Colorado. The time frame for the crimes is between May of 2010 and January of 2012.

Dryden is free on a $50,000 bond and sentencing is scheduled in front of Judge Trish Rose.

Sentencing in marijuana distribution case set for Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 23-year-old man convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

The arrest of Christopher Boyd came on Feb. 22 of last year after a search warrant was served on a home in the 600 block of West 7th. A blue backpack was found that contained a glass jar with the marijuana. Also found was over $1,600 in cash. They also found a pipe with residue, and in his car was a scale with marijuana on it. In all, 18 grams of pot were found.

The sentencing is scheduled in front of District Judge Tim Chambers.