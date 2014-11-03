Man arrested for attempted murder makes court appearance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 26-year-old Hutchinson man jailed after a domestic case where a woman was nearly killed made a first appearance where his $200,000 bond was left the same.

Marcus Batiste is jailed for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping-domestic violence.

According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Marty Robertson, the suspect and the victim had been to a local club and, once parked in front of a Hutchinson home, began arguing. Batiste then struck her so she began honking the horn to try to get attention and help. A third person there began yelling at him to leave her alone and that person called police.

Batiste is suspected of pulling her from the vehicle, then beating, kicking and choking her to the point that she lost consciousness. She also had as many as four staples in her head which were discovered when she was at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment. When police arrived, she had regained consciousness and was attempting to get away from him.

When questioned by police, he claimed that he found her that way at Vic’s nightclub and brought her to the home. Of course she had a far different story which she told police. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Batiste will be back in court on Wednesday or whenever the state files formal charges. Magistrate Judge Randy McEwen, in addition to refusing to lower the bond, also ordered no contact with the alleged victim.