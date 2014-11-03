Man arrested for attempted murder makes court appearance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 26-year-old Hutchinson man jailed after a domestic case where a woman was nearly killed made a first appearance where his $200,000 bond was left the same.
Marcus Batiste is jailed for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping-domestic violence.
According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Marty Robertson, the suspect and the victim had been to a local club and, once parked in front of a Hutchinson home, began arguing. Batiste then struck her so she began honking the horn to try to get attention and help. A third person there began yelling at him to leave her alone and that person called police.
Batiste is suspected of pulling her from the vehicle, then beating, kicking and choking her to the point that she lost consciousness. She also had as many as four staples in her head which were discovered when she was at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment. When police arrived, she had regained consciousness and was attempting to get away from him.
When questioned by police, he claimed that he found her that way at Vic’s nightclub and brought her to the home. Of course she had a far different story which she told police. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.
Batiste will be back in court on Wednesday or whenever the state files formal charges. Magistrate Judge Randy McEwen, in addition to refusing to lower the bond, also ordered no contact with the alleged victim.
Comments
For Real says
Look at this piece of crap woman beater
furious says
Low life woman beater. Piece of trash…I hope he gets the dog mess beat out of him in jail
Chanel Bean says
DO NOT LET MEDIA PAINT A NEGATIVE PORTRAIT OF A MAN YOU DO NOT KNOW!!! There is always two sides to a story and if you weren’t there you aren’t at liberty to speak negatively of the situation. Marcus Batiste is a good man and a great father. These allegations are not in his nature. I pray all is well and his life won’t be too tainted once all this is said and done.
little Cheryl says
A father yea as a man lol like you say don’t say nothing cause you wasn’t there. And you must not no him very good. And God don’t lije ugly and God will take care of this.
LePhill says
Hey Bean, the last time I checked I live in the United States of America and THAT gives me the right to speak negatively of a piece of trash, low life, wife beater! You say it’s not his nature??? Are you kidding??? Choking her unconscious and punching her? Obviously it is a BIG part of his nature. You, Bean, are the major problem with society. Uneducated. Street justice. Trash. It infuriates me to think that you believe that there is another side of a man choking and punching a woman, you are ignorant!
QBK says
Even though we live in the USA there is still slander and decimation of character which in fact are crimes. On a side note I happen to now Marcus and this article leaves more questions then answers
Dave says
With the mouth on you and the hate and anger you have toward a total stranger, doesn’t sound like you are any better. Maybe you can share a cell.
CK says
I think your the ignorant one. Unless you were there and witnessed everything you should keep your mouth shut. You have no idea what really happened, you only know what the article says. He is a good person and for you to form an option on some situation you know nothing about is ignorant.
Steven says
Talk all you want my sister married him and he is now my brother in law he isn’t a wife beater he was intoxiczated and wasn’t thinking straight
outsider says
It’s very obvious this was probably not the first time a domestic incident took place with him.. usually choking, to the point of unconscious, injuries that require staples.. that’s not a first time batterer. I pray for her and her child/ren. Some one said he snapped… right he snapped and THANK GOD she is still alive. I pray he gets HELP … I hope he is taking accountability – That is the first STEP! I”m not sure what side of a story would EVER validate abuse… !!1
Neighborly Neighbor says
This man has physically abused this woman at least FOUR TIMES prior to this, so this extreme abusive behavior has been in the works for many years. He didn’t “just snap.” He is not “a good person.” His abusive history displays that. No “other side of the story” makes this ok. Let’s just hope that she wises up and gets herself and their children permanently away from his reach so that these patterns of abuse aren’t considered acceptable in their home. These are not the actions of a “good man” or a “good father” people. A good man would not hit a woman, a good father would not set that example for his kids. Many have obviously been buffaloed by his politeness and friendliness, and many are shocked. Just have hope that he now has to take responsibility for what has happened, and that everyone else involved will know that they are safe.
Lamb says
I know I know him personally because he is like a brother to me. Like Chanel said this is unlike him. Something was done or said that none of us know about. He is a great friend, a great father, a great man, and a great brother. So I leave it to God to take control of this situation and guide him through this time of hardship, him and his family. Forget all the “American” talk that has nothing to do with anything.
little says
So all of you say he is a good man and something had to be said to make him hit her. So your telling me that it’s ok for a man to hit a women if the women did or said something wrong. I pray for you guys that think it’s ok for a man to hit a women.
Neighborly Neighbor says
Lamb – are you saying that this was o.k. IF she had done something or said something to provoke him? Where were you, “brother,” when he broke her nose from a previous beating, or when he broke her ribs…busted her head open? If these injuries from a boyfriend define “a great friend, a great father, a great man, and a great brother,” then society is more messed up than I thought.
Food for thought says
Where were you is the question? When he did this the first time. That’s what you should be asking!!! Don’t get on Lamb for having a voice for the only part he knows of him. I will answer for him he was far away because he would not like you have been there and DONE NOTHING!!
Neighborly Neighbor says
I couldn’t have been there the first time…they didn’t live in the area and had no clue who they were. Common sense is all it takes to get away from it.
Jordan says
As his sister I’m just asking that you all just pray. This whole situation is HORRIBLE. Pray that my brother holds himself accountable for his actions and seeks the help that he needs and pray that the young lady and their children. That they will be able to heal physically, mentally, and emotionally from this and go on with their lives. Please and thank you.
Nikida says
Well said Jordan. known this man since elementary school until high school. he is a good dude. we all make mistakes under the influence of alcohol, or when we are sober. it really breaks my heart to see this. and hopefully justice will be done.
Not cool says
I just hope she will be okay. And as for him he is right where he belongs . How could any man beat and Choke till unconscious the mother of his children There is no excuse for him. I don’t care how nice of a guy you so call friend say. If this would of been my son or brother I mySelf would want to see justice for her. He needs to pay the price of his crime.
Jay says
There is a lot to this story and it will come out . This is not right what happen but and yes there is a (but) murcus would never do anything like this . He’s love his family and know what he did is not right. There is more to come out. Let’s see what really happen
Critical thinker says
It’s funny to me how some of you talk about how good of a man he was…..he is a coward and apparently a good manipulator to have all yall thinkin he is good!!!! No one deserves to be abused like she was and for yall to say there is two sides to a story, what if it was yall or one of your siblings, cousin, etc. yall would be singing a different tune about him!!! It takes a coward to hit a woman n a man to walk away!! He deserve to be beat just as he put his hands on her!!! Praying for her n her family.
CK says
He is a good man. He made a mistake. He is only human. You don’t know the full story. So don’t sit there and bash him if you don’t know him or know what really happened. There is always two sides to the story and you only have herd one of them.
little Cheryl says
A mistake how many does he get like it says not the first time. Lucky for the neighbor she is a live. So a mistake what ever you didn’t know him.
Power says
Why are people even surprised his scum bag friends or whoever are defending him? Either they act the same way in their own life or they just don’t really know the person like they think they dude. He beat that girl up on more than one occasion before this incident. I’m sure things got heated between the both of them, but I mean d*** he put a Mike Tyson beating on that girl. Obviously he’s got some issues and his loser friends need to wisen up or shut there mouths. This guy messed up bad, he doesn’t need apologists, he needs some mental help and probably some serious time to grow up an see what he did to his own life an others.
Food for thought says
If people would put NEED BEFORE FAULT this world would be a better place. Example: I see people have posted he has done this before…. Broke her nose, ribs now this!! Now you feel the need to get on here and bash him it’s to late the damage is done. Where was the nee to speak out when she needed you the most. dont you dare bash the people to stick up for the only side of this man they have ever known. I Lamb personally and i know he would never condone this behavior. he is only seeing the NEED to stand up for the man he knows.You should have seen the need to say something then about the man you knew to have done these things. This behavior is never OK. He needs and needed help before now. Now we except a place that was bulit for a deterrence to help someone that needed to be rehabituated when he broke her nose the first time. Wake up and stand up for domestic violence the first time it happens. Now your voice is slient and it helps NO ONE!
JoJo says
As another friend of Marcus, this is VERY unlike him. I’m not, in any way defending or condoning this, but there are 3 sides to the story: his, hers and God’s. Everyone is so quick to judge and name call by just what the media says. Who knows what she could’ve said and/or done. We as females have the tendency to press buttons and quick to jump and attack a man forgetting the fact that he is a man. I was always told, “if you gonna hit and attack a man like you are one, be prepared to be hit like one.” Again, not saying it’s right to beat a woman like he allegedly did, but don’t judge and comment on a man that you don’t know. Had this been reversed, would everybody be so quick to call her a man beater? Trash? Etc. Would you be so quick to say shes a danger to her children? Nope, because shes a woman right? But, that’s good ol ‘Merica for you. And we’re scumbags for being his friends? Well, I’ll be that scumbag then. All I can say is that i pray for Marcus and his family during this time.
Not cool says
I only pray for her and her children that she will have to shelter and explain to them why he is not with them and what their father did to their mother . You never know if you all say he click out maybe it would of been one of them boys he would have his hands on their neck for some reason they made him mad. I pray for this woman and children .
Re says
Don’t believe what they have made Marcus out to be I know him went to school with him he is not what the person they or whoever did this story is Marcus is a good dude good father and a good friend there is always two sides to every story plus know don’t know how trustworthy the girl is may god wrap his arms around Marcus and over come this devil ness hold your head high and have faith that you’ll get through this Marcus
The guy says
Gotta leave them white women alone
furious says
Really??!! White women…I highly doubt & actually I know otherwise!! But are you freakin serious!!! That girl loved him and had defend him to the ground to everyone who wasn’t jaded by his politeness and charming smile… A lot of people advised her his wicked ways but she chose to see something different… And now for what… only to be nearly killed. He’s a loser, coward, lowlife in my opinion and many others. But hopefully won’t always be. He deserves justice to the complete extent of the law for this crime. There is nothing she could have ever done or say to justify these actions!! She is a beautiful, intelligent, excellent mmotherwho sacrificed so much for that “man” to get this in return. I pray for her and her children. They deserve better than this!!!
CK says
Actually she was not a white woman. She is Mexican. Before you say ignorant stuff like that you should probably know what your talking about.
DD says
This situation is sad for everyone. Absolutely no man should ever put his hands on a woman and no woman should ever put her hands on a man …with that being said it’s also known that the victim has been the aggressor as well. It’s also been known that in her previous relationships before Marcus she was abused. There are people in Hutchinson who have made that known. Alot comes from people’s insecurities about themselves. Everything will come out… people’s character etc. Alcohol always turns things into a unfortunate situation. I pray for her and him and the innocent children. From what I see they both abuse ALCOHOL!!!! So remember you can’t see through closed doors….”FOOD FOR THOUGHT “!!!!
Leopard print box says
I can’t rap my mind around this. I thought I knew him from school but never in a million years would I have thought he would do anything to hurt anyone. This is someone with good grades no school trouble. I mean this dude would even wash his moms back for her till he moved out lol. No fights no drugs not a thug none of that so for something like this to happen seems unreal. I know he loved his children and his wife or girl. But never thought anything bad would ever come from him. I wonder if she was cheating and got in a fight and he tried to save her but she didn’t want him to so she placed the blam on him. And this other person might just be adding to her story. All in all we don’t know but wish him the best and hope this is not true. Prayer to all involved
.... says
If you don’t know the victim then don’t say she was cheating on him. That is not something this person would do. Marcus is not as good of a man as everyone is saying he is. Beating someone until they are unconscious and nearly die is what you consider a good man? The victim had to get 4 staples in her head for crying out loud. Maybe everyone should stop making false statements about everything and see what happens in court. I am sure it will have most of you looking foolish.
Disgusted says
Do you all make excuses for everything that goes wrong in your daily lives? Did your parents not give you a good moral foundation? I’m dumbfounded by the stupidity of some of you people. I completely understand it would be hard to see this coming or even believing it got so far out of hand and I’m sure there must have been a reason etc…. however, did it ever cross your mind that blaming a person whose life was almost taken because another person made the choice to not only put his hands on her but to beat her to the point of unconsciousness is absolutely ridiculous. Those boys almost had to be raised by people other than their parents because of a life changing choice that was made by one person. Thank goodness for neighbors who cared enough to call the cops and attempt to stop the beating. They too could have made a choice to not get involved. If they hadn’t intervened who would be responsible for explaining to those boys why neither one of their parents are able to raise them because one is in a grave and the other in prison for the rest of their life. I’m sure you all have never been in this situation therefore your just spouting off nonsense from your mouth to make sure you get heard. But let me tell you something…. I hope and pray none of you ever have to explain to your kids or grandkids why a person felt it was ok to make a choice and act on it that horribly affected so many lives. No one ever said he wasn’t a good dad or good friend. All the good he may have done for this world is completely negated by the one life changing choice he made that day. Life is about choices… we should all know that every action has a reaction. Punching someone in the face may get you in trouble but it’s not a life changing event. Making the choice to choke another person and beat them to unconsciousness is a life changing event… at least in my opinion. I raise my own kids to understand that everyone will make mistakes in life. We can only hope the mistakes you make because of your choices are not life changing. We don’t have to like everyone all of the time but we do have to treat them with respect. We don’t always enjoy taking the high road but at the end of the day we can hold our head high and know we made the right choice. With that in mind if you don’t want to blame the person who should be held accountable for their actions then who should the blame fall on? Did his parents fail somewhere? Did they not instill a good moral foundation in him? I know most days he was a good person but that very day he made a bad choice. Did his parents not tell him that even though you’re making a bad choice you can choose to stop before it has to become a life changing event? You people who want to find someone else to blame can make the choice to blame whomever you’d like. Just know that at some point in time this very scenario could play out in your own lives and what would you want people to say about you and your family? I understand everyone has the right to their opinion and as we can see some of you are lacking in the common courtesy area. If you want to be positive about and to the defendant please do, it will only benefit him and his children in the long run. I’m not asking anyone to say anything negative about this man. I’m asking that you all put yourselves in their shoes and walk for a minute. What would you like/dislike your children to read about their parents when they research this later in life? What would you prefer your daughter or granddaughter see if she pulls this up and reads it because she just so happened to be the victim. Remember his kids will read this someday. Everything will be archived do you really want to be the person who makes them feel horrible inside because you made the choice to exercise your right of freedom of speech. It really doesn’t matter which person your degrading in your ridiculous comments neither one will make them smile when they pull these archives to see what went down that one horrible day in their lives.
Leopard print box says
It’s all crazy. But I just thought like if the friend was there why didn’t she step in? Just calling the cops. I’m sorry none of mines would go thru some bull and I not jump in. To me it just don add up. Not saying no one should get hurt. But it’s hard seeing him hurt anyone. Then again a lot of us only know the school side. No telling what’s going on inside. All his smiles could have been a cover up. I wish her a speedy recovery and hope the kids are ok. That’s a lot to explain and hard having your kids see you all messed up. To the victim stay strong
Paul says
man I honestly don’t believe this whole thing went down the way the newspaper wrote it was biased… when the article said “…Of course her side of the story was different” I thought okay so another kansas newspaper hasn’t informed their writers to stay neutral when writing articles… they were the same way about Lady C and her ex husband and friend when they posted their mugshots in the papers instead of one of the 15 pictures i hand delivered to the Capital Journal after the first printed article… Both these people might of been in the wrong and things got out of control. I don’t condone a man hitting a woman, but i also don’t think that a woman should put herself in a mans place, in less they are up for the possible consequences. I graduated with the homie and bro was the most chill laid back guy. As so many people have said this is completely out of character for the people who know him. Until both sides of the story have been printed I don’t think anyone has place to judge. Let the system do it’s due process and lets build opinions from there. Whats apparent is that he might need help, and her and her children probably need some counseling as well. All involved or affected need prayer. “Let he without sin throw the first stone.” Jail/Prison isn’t always the answer. If this story is true, the man needs help getting back to who his friends and family know him to be. And his family needs all the support they can get, not people bashing the man and family
Leopard print box says
I still don’t think the whole story being said you right. Well put. He’s never been a fighter. Hell I dated the guy never rude always respectful. The truth will come out. I wish him the best.
KCMOKING says
Some of you people are delusional at best. This women did not deserve the horrible treatment she received. I know personally that this man has harmed this woman before because me and him had personal conversations about it! Please don’t speak on what you can’t conceive.
little Cheryl says
In my opinion all you saying he loved his girl yea he did loved to put hands on her. You dont know him like you say so don’t blame the other person he is guilty. She couldn’t even take care of her children cause the damage he did to her so all his friends wake up.