Primary Election Results from the Associated Press
Those with x’s by their name means they won their race.
U.S. Senate Dem – Primary
3,258 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent
x-Chad Taylor 33,181 – 53 percent
Patrick Wiesner 29,486 – 47 percent
U.S. Senate GOP – Primary
3,258 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent
x-Pat Roberts (i) 117,834 – 48 percent
Milton Wolf 99,727 – 41 percent
D.J. Smith 14,166 – 6 percent
Alvin Zahnter 13,013 – 5 percent
Governor GOP – Primary
3,258 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent
x-Sam Brownback (i) 154,199 – 63 percent
Jennifer Winn 89,764 – 37 percent
Secretary of State GOP – Primary
3,258 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent
x-Kris Kobach (i) 154,326 – 65 percent
Scott Morgan 84,388 – 35 percent
Insurance Commissioner GOP – Primary
3,245 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent
x-Ken Selzer 60,616 – 27 percent
Beverly Gossage 51,611 – 23 percent
Clark Shultz 50,632 – 23 percent
David Powell 34,839 – 16 percent
John Toplikar 23,828 – 11 percent
U.S. House District 1 Dem – Primary
1,177 of 1,338 precincts – 88 percent
x-James Sherow 7,623 – 61 percent
Bryan Whitney 4,955 – 39 percent
U.S. House District 1 GOP – Primary
1,177 of 1,338 precincts – 88 percent
x-Tim Huelskamp (i) 38,091 – 54 percent
Alan LaPolice 32,196 – 46 percent
U.S. House District 2 GOP – Primary
902 of 922 precincts – 98 percent
x-Lynn Jenkins (i) 40,424 – 69 percent
Joshua Tucker 18,076 – 31 percent
U.S. House District 3 Dem – Primary
617 of 617 precincts – 100 percent
x-Kelly Kultala 13,948 – 69 percent
Reggie Marselus 6,369 – 31 percent
U.S. House District 4 GOP – Primary
561 of 609 precincts – 92 percent
x-Mike Pompeo (i) 38,034 – 63 percent
Todd Tiahrt 22,336 – 37 percent
Kansas District 102 Dem.
x-Brian E. Davis 436 – 76.22%
Chris Givan 136 – 23.78%