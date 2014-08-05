Primary Election Results from the Associated Press

Those with x’s by their name means they won their race.

U.S. Senate Dem – Primary

3,258 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent

x-Chad Taylor 33,181 – 53 percent

Patrick Wiesner 29,486 – 47 percent

U.S. Senate GOP – Primary

3,258 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent

x-Pat Roberts (i) 117,834 – 48 percent

Milton Wolf 99,727 – 41 percent

D.J. Smith 14,166 – 6 percent

Alvin Zahnter 13,013 – 5 percent

Governor GOP – Primary

3,258 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent

x-Sam Brownback (i) 154,199 – 63 percent

Jennifer Winn 89,764 – 37 percent

Secretary of State GOP – Primary

3,258 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent

x-Kris Kobach (i) 154,326 – 65 percent

Scott Morgan 84,388 – 35 percent

Insurance Commissioner GOP – Primary

3,245 of 3,487 precincts – 93 percent

x-Ken Selzer 60,616 – 27 percent

Beverly Gossage 51,611 – 23 percent

Clark Shultz 50,632 – 23 percent

David Powell 34,839 – 16 percent

John Toplikar 23,828 – 11 percent

U.S. House District 1 Dem – Primary

1,177 of 1,338 precincts – 88 percent

x-James Sherow 7,623 – 61 percent

Bryan Whitney 4,955 – 39 percent

U.S. House District 1 GOP – Primary

1,177 of 1,338 precincts – 88 percent

x-Tim Huelskamp (i) 38,091 – 54 percent

Alan LaPolice 32,196 – 46 percent

U.S. House District 2 GOP – Primary

902 of 922 precincts – 98 percent

x-Lynn Jenkins (i) 40,424 – 69 percent

Joshua Tucker 18,076 – 31 percent

U.S. House District 3 Dem – Primary

617 of 617 precincts – 100 percent

x-Kelly Kultala 13,948 – 69 percent

Reggie Marselus 6,369 – 31 percent

U.S. House District 4 GOP – Primary

561 of 609 precincts – 92 percent

x-Mike Pompeo (i) 38,034 – 63 percent

Todd Tiahrt 22,336 – 37 percent

Kansas District 102 Dem.

x-Brian E. Davis 436 – 76.22%

Chris Givan 136 – 23.78%