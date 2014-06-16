Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Judge Richard Rome Dies (BREAKING NEWS)

by 4 Comments

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Retired Reno County District Court Judge Richard Rome has died. rome

According to Elloitt Mortuary, Rome died Sunday at the age of 80. Many at the Reno County Court House taking time to remember Rome. District Attorney Keith Schroeder said he opposed Rome several times in trials while the judge was a defense attorney. He said he and Rome eventually became friends and saw each other on occasion. Chief Judge for the 27th Judicial District, Judge Patty Macke Dick remembered Rome as  judge that was always looking out for the little guy, which made him a fair judge, and said she’s saddened by his death. Services are still pending at the Elliott Mortuary.

More details as they become available on hutchpost.com and Eagle Radio.

Please follow and like us:

Comments

  1. This man was a great man and will be sorely missed by his friends my Grandma being one of them.

    Reply

  2. Dick cared about people. Real people. He never ran with the good ole boys… he just told them where they could go. I loved him and admired – he was an important part of our family’s life. Love you Dick, Joni baloney.

    Reply

  3. I’m his granddaughter kerstin Rome he was soooo kind and every morning he used to bring us doughnuts he had many friends and two . He believed a lot in god and we love ❤️ him and we will never forget him we love you dick( grandpa)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *