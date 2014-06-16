Judge Richard Rome Dies (BREAKING NEWS)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Retired Reno County District Court Judge Richard Rome has died.

According to Elloitt Mortuary, Rome died Sunday at the age of 80. Many at the Reno County Court House taking time to remember Rome. District Attorney Keith Schroeder said he opposed Rome several times in trials while the judge was a defense attorney. He said he and Rome eventually became friends and saw each other on occasion. Chief Judge for the 27th Judicial District, Judge Patty Macke Dick remembered Rome as judge that was always looking out for the little guy, which made him a fair judge, and said she’s saddened by his death. Services are still pending at the Elliott Mortuary.

