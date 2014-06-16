Judge Richard Rome Dies (BREAKING NEWS)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Retired Reno County District Court Judge Richard Rome has died.
According to Elloitt Mortuary, Rome died Sunday at the age of 80. Many at the Reno County Court House taking time to remember Rome. District Attorney Keith Schroeder said he opposed Rome several times in trials while the judge was a defense attorney. He said he and Rome eventually became friends and saw each other on occasion. Chief Judge for the 27th Judicial District, Judge Patty Macke Dick remembered Rome as judge that was always looking out for the little guy, which made him a fair judge, and said she’s saddened by his death. Services are still pending at the Elliott Mortuary.
Comments
Aran Miller says
This man was a great man and will be sorely missed by his friends my Grandma being one of them.
Kerstin Rome says
Thank you he is my grandpa I agree
Joni says
Dick cared about people. Real people. He never ran with the good ole boys… he just told them where they could go. I loved him and admired – he was an important part of our family’s life. Love you Dick, Joni baloney.
Kerstin Rome says
I’m his granddaughter kerstin Rome he was soooo kind and every morning he used to bring us doughnuts he had many friends and two . He believed a lot in god and we love ❤️ him and we will never forget him we love you dick( grandpa)