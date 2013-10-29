Manske & Associates Announces Construction Company For Wiley Building Rehab Project

The company who purchased the Wiley Building property and plan to begin the rehabilitation of the building announced Tuesday the construction company they’ve selected to handle the project.

Manske & Associates accepted the proposal made by Key Construction, Inc. of Wichita. They say they’re in the process of working out details of the construction agreement and are looking forward to working with Key Construction who they say have considerable experience in historic renovation.

Construction of the 11,000 square feet of commercial space and 73 modern apartments, ranging in size from 675 to 1,100 square feet, is scheduled to begin in January and be completed in December, 2014.

Monthly rental rates will range from 395-dollars to 850-dollars for the one, two and three bedroom apartment units.

Manske is also working closely with the Fox Theatre and City of Hutchinson officials in scheduling construction of the parking garage which is expected to take seven months to complete.

Other contractors who submitted proposals for construction of the Wiley Project were Conco Construction and Hutton Construction, both of Wichita, in addition to Wiens & Company of Hutchinson.