Two Killed In Nickerson House Fire

Two lives were lost in a house fire in Nickerson Saturday. The call coming in at 205 North Nickerson around 4:30 a-m.
Nickerson Fire Chief Kenneth Burgess says a father and daughter were killed in the fire. They were identified as George and Nikolle Danser.
Burgess says there bodies were found after the Kansas Fire Marshal arrived to assist in the investigation. He says when they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and the only thing they could do was fight the fire defensively.
He says it took sometime to find the victims because they had to wait for the area to cool down enough where they could get in to search.
He says the home is a total loss and no cause has been determined.
Comments
jenealle says
I am so saddened to hear this ,my heart breaks for the ones lost and the surviving family. Much love and many prayers sent their way.
John says
To be the person that has to tell the grandson. George was an all around great Guy. He was turning his life around and got his life cut short.
christian says
thank you
Sydni says
Nikolle was an amazing girl and an even better friend
Smitty says
What a shame
christian says
im was george’s grandson and nicolle’s nephew and i am deeply saddened by what has happened and let the lord give thanks who came or even tried to come to their funeral