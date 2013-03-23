Two Killed In Nickerson House Fire

Two lives were lost in a house fire in Nickerson Saturday. The call coming in at 205 North Nickerson around 4:30 a-m.

Nickerson Fire Chief Kenneth Burgess says a father and daughter were killed in the fire. They were identified as George and Nikolle Danser.

Burgess says there bodies were found after the Kansas Fire Marshal arrived to assist in the investigation. He says when they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and the only thing they could do was fight the fire defensively.

He says it took sometime to find the victims because they had to wait for the area to cool down enough where they could get in to search.

He says the home is a total loss and no cause has been determined.