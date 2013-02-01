Hutch Woman Convicted In Kidnapping Case Sentenced To 6-years In Prison

The 24-year-old Hutchinson woman convicted of three felonies including aggravated kidnapping after an incident back on June 1, was sentenced Friday morning by Judge Trish Rose.

Kayla Elizabeth Salyer-Rodriquez was given the sentence of 72-months recommended by both sides as part of a plea agreement. She had also entered pleas to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The original charges included aggravated battery, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of criminal threat and aggravated assault.

She was convicted of putting a gun to woman’s head and forcing her into an apartment at 32nd Terrace and Garden Grove Parkway. The victim was finally able to escape after saying she would go see where the police are. She had apparently called 911 several times. She also alleges she was struck in the head with the handle of the gun as well. She had earlier threatened another woman in her vehicle after they left a local nightclub.

Salyer-Rodriquez and Paul Salyer eventually came out of the apartment without incident with police waiting after a nearly 6-hour standoff.

You may recall, she was the alleged intended victim of Charles Christopher Logsdon and Billy Craig Jr., but Logsdon was convicted of killing Jennifer Heckel instead. Craig still faces trial for his part in the case.

The 72-months for Salyer-Rodriquez translates to 6-years in prison.