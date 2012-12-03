Leavenworth Penitentiary on Lockdown After Fights

The U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth is on lockdown after two separate fights broke out.

Penitentiary officials say in a news release the lockdown was declared Sunday evening after a fight in one of the housing units. Another fight occurred earlier in the day in the recreation yard.

Both fights were quickly contained and involved only a few inmates.

Officials say security was never breached during the fights. No staff members were injured and two inmates suffered only minor injuries.

No programs will be held and no visiting will be allowed until the lockdown ends.

