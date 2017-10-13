Hutch Post

2 Kansas men jailed after shots fired during chase in Iowa

King -photo Pott Co.

UNDERWOOD, Iowa  — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas man on numerous charges after a high-speed chase in in which gunshots were fired at a sheriff’s deputy in Iowa.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, the Pottawattamie County Iowa Sheriff’s Office reported in a media release that  one of its deputies tried to stop a car matching the description of a stolen car.

The car sped off west on Interstate 80. The car left the interstate at the Underwood exit and was forced into a ditch on a rural road, where it stopped.

The two men fled on foot, but the driver identified as 25-year-old Brandon J. King of Scranton, Kansas was soon caught. The Sheriff’s Office says the passenger 18-year-old John P. Detimore of Burlingame, Kansas. entered a pickup truck but was caught after the pickup got stuck in a cornfield.

Detimore – photo Pott Co.

Authorities say the deputy was not hit by the gunshots. Court records don’t yet show charges against the men.

They are facing charges including theft, felony possession of a firearm and numerous traffic violations, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s booking report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

