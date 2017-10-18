2 hospitalized after rear-end crash in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Tuesday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Optima driven by David W. Kelley, 40, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate135 two miles north of the Sedgwick County line.

The vehicle rear-ended a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Brock Baker, 88, Peabody, that was traveling at a slow speed with no taillights in operation.

Baker and Kelley were transported to Wesley Medical Center.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.