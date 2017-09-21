16-year-old Kansas boy arrested for series of armed robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of armed robberies and have made an arrest.

Just after 8p.m. Monday officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call at Famous Footwear in the 6700 Block of West Kellogg, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 37- year-old female employee who stated an unknown male suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The suspect fled with cash on a green BMX style bicycle.

WPD robbery detectives investigated the case and the 16-year-old suspect was identified, arrested, and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Investigators also connected the juvenile suspect to several other reported crimes. The juvenile was charged with six additional robberies including two at Dollar Tree 6840 W. Kellogg, two at Gordman’s 7011 W. Central, and two at Famous Footwear 6720 W. Kellogg.