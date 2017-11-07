1/4 cent sales tax wins approval again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 1/4 cent sales tax for the city of Hutchinson will be extended again for another five years.

This will be the fourth time the city voting public has approved the extension for the tax that has been in place since 1994.

The vote was 2,177 yes and 1,296 votes no.

In the lone race for Hutchinson City Council, Nancy Soldner defeated Amanda Gonzalez 290 votes to 166.

Unofficial results of contested races:

Hutchinson ¼ Cent Sales Tax

2,177 yes

1,296 no

Hutchinson City Council SW Dist

Nancy Soldner 290

Amanda Gonzalez 166

Hutchinson USD 308

Mary Gere Bridger NP 747

Jordan Brown NP 799

Kail K. Denison NP 1,076

Tad Dower NP 1,567

Valarie Gibson-Smith NP 850

Anette Roberson NP 969

Write-in 56

Nickerson USD 309

Tammy Davis NP 419

Marc C Marciano NP 264

Write-in 2 0 0 2

Fairfield USD 310

Seth Beck NP 187

Brent Fowler NP 239

Melford Holmes NP 96

Derek A. Zongker NP 262

Write-in 10

Pretty Prairie USD 311

Jay Gehring NP 115

Tina M Goering NP 83

Sid Graber NP 192

Priscilla Hoyt NP 103

Jon Schrag NP 120

Roy L. Stucky NP 35

Steven Stucky NP 96

Buhler USD 313

Laura Meyer Dick NP 621

Randall Turner NP 331

Buhler Mayor

Daniel Friesen 218

Chris Ledbetter 195

City of Haven

Philip Kauffman NP 71

Tricia Paramore NP81

Kylie Rush NP 42

Sandra Dean Williams 58

Write-in 3

City of Pretty Prairie

Katie Belden NP 65

Dennis Detter NP 87

Barry Hendrixson NP 46

Kevin Larson NP 47

Daryl Markel NP 59

Steven L. Vogt NP 22

Write-in 1

City of South Hutchinson

Tammie Fletchall NP 114

Stephanie Harris NP 121

Shannon E. Heath NP 92

Luke Herren NP 142

Write-in 57