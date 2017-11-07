1/4 cent sales tax wins approval again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 1/4 cent sales tax for the city of Hutchinson will be extended again for another five years.
This will be the fourth time the city voting public has approved the extension for the tax that has been in place since 1994.
The vote was 2,177 yes and 1,296 votes no.
In the lone race for Hutchinson City Council, Nancy Soldner defeated Amanda Gonzalez 290 votes to 166.
Unofficial results of contested races:
Hutchinson ¼ Cent Sales Tax
2,177 yes
1,296 no
Hutchinson City Council SW Dist
Nancy Soldner 290
Amanda Gonzalez 166
Hutchinson USD 308
Mary Gere Bridger NP 747
Jordan Brown NP 799
Kail K. Denison NP 1,076
Tad Dower NP 1,567
Valarie Gibson-Smith NP 850
Anette Roberson NP 969
Write-in 56
Nickerson USD 309
Tammy Davis NP 419
Marc C Marciano NP 264
Write-in 2 0 0 2
Fairfield USD 310
Seth Beck NP 187
Brent Fowler NP 239
Melford Holmes NP 96
Derek A. Zongker NP 262
Write-in 10
Pretty Prairie USD 311
Jay Gehring NP 115
Tina M Goering NP 83
Sid Graber NP 192
Priscilla Hoyt NP 103
Jon Schrag NP 120
Roy L. Stucky NP 35
Steven Stucky NP 96
Buhler USD 313
Laura Meyer Dick NP 621
Randall Turner NP 331
Buhler Mayor
Daniel Friesen 218
Chris Ledbetter 195
City of Haven
Philip Kauffman NP 71
Tricia Paramore NP81
Kylie Rush NP 42
Sandra Dean Williams 58
Write-in 3
City of Pretty Prairie
Katie Belden NP 65
Dennis Detter NP 87
Barry Hendrixson NP 46
Kevin Larson NP 47
Daryl Markel NP 59
Steven L. Vogt NP 22
Write-in 1
City of South Hutchinson
Tammie Fletchall NP 114
Stephanie Harris NP 121
Shannon E. Heath NP 92
Luke Herren NP 142
Write-in 57